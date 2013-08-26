Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Launches Free Curbside Valet Parking at Pueblo Sites

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | August 26, 2013 | 3:23 p.m.

Sansum Clinic is pleased to announce the recent addition of complimentary valet parking at the multispecialty clinic at 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara, also serving the Pulmonary/Critical Care office at 301 W. Pueblo St.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our patients' experience at Sansum Clinic,” said Roberta Williams, director of operations for Sansum Clinic’s Pueblo sites. "Parking has been a challenge in the past, and we're getting rave reviews from our patients about this new service."

This service provides patients and guests with more convenient access to the facilities on Pueblo Street.

Guests are now greeted by uniformed curbside valet personnel who park cars on request. The valet service monitors self parking areas to ensure that designated parking facilities remain available exclusively for Sansum Clinic patients.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 