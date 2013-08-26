Sansum Clinic Launches Free Curbside Valet Parking at Pueblo Sites

Sansum Clinic is pleased to announce the recent addition of complimentary valet parking at the multispecialty clinic at 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara, also serving the Pulmonary/Critical Care office at 301 W. Pueblo St.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our patients' experience at Sansum Clinic,” said Roberta Williams, director of operations for Sansum Clinic’s Pueblo sites. "Parking has been a challenge in the past, and we're getting rave reviews from our patients about this new service."

This service provides patients and guests with more convenient access to the facilities on Pueblo Street.

Guests are now greeted by uniformed curbside valet personnel who park cars on request. The valet service monitors self parking areas to ensure that designated parking facilities remain available exclusively for Sansum Clinic patients.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.