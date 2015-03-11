Sansum Clinic Launches Free Valet Parking for Foothill Facilities

Sansum Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of complimentary valet parking at the Medical and Surgical Center and Eye Center located at 4151 Foothill Road.

“We have a continuous focus on ways to improve our patients' experience at Sansum Clinic,” said Vince Jensen, president and COO of Sansum Clinic. "Patients are now frequently pointing out the many exciting changes they are seeing at Sansum Clinic, whether it be new facilities or valet service. The valet service at our 317 W. Pueblo St. location has been a success, and we're pleased to offer this enhanced service at our new site on Foothill Road."

Valet parking service provides patients and guests with more convenient access to the facilities on Foothill Road. Guests are now greeted by BlueStar Parking personnel who park cars on request and provide patients' with assistance in and out of buildings, as needed.

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of our patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments. Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit health-care organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area. With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of healthcare services, from primary care to more than 30 specialties. Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at our 23 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County.

— Jill Fonte is the marketing director for Sansum Clinic.