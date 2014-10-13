Sansum Clinic Offers New Specialty Providers, Services in North County

Sansum Clinic is pleased to announce additional services in North County that will bring more specialized care closer to home.

On Oct. 6, Mike Loya, doctor of osteopathic medicine, opened his Internal Medicine practice at Sansum Country Clinic in Solvang. Dr. Loya was previously located at Lompoc Urgent Care. He has been a Sansum Clinic physician since 2013 and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine Osteopathic Medical Board.

Sansum Clinic Specialty Care, located at 2040 Viborg Road, now offers cardiology, nephrology, nutrition, oncology nutrition and oncology social services along with its established specialties of rheumatology and oncology/hematology.

Joining medical oncologists Jonathan Berkowitz, M.D., Thomas Woliver, M.D., and rheumatologist Susan Lemon, D.O., are cardiologists Jason Boyatt, M.D., Taylor Holve, M.D., Colin Shafer, M.D., and Michael Shenoda, M.D. Sansum Clinic nephrologist William Golgert, M.D., oncology dietitian Sarah Washburn, MS, RD, CSO, and registered dietitian Gerri French, RD, CDE, will also see patients at this location.

Sansum Clinic’s Lompoc Urgent Care & Multi-Specialty Clinic recently added new specialists to its location. Cardiologist Taylor Holve, M.D., and Danae Wilke, PA, as well as nephrologist John Elder, M.D., and podiatrist Justin Meyer, DPM, are all available for appointments at the Lompoc branch.

Sansum Clinic dermatologist Dr. Robert Leposavic joins our dedicated team at the Dermatology Associates of Sansum Clinic located in Santa Maria.

Click here for more information about our locations, specialties and services.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.