For Mature Adults, Sansum Clinic Offers ‘Walk & Train with a Physical Therapist’

Do you want to start an exercise program, but you are not sure where to begin? For mature adults who want a gentle way to begin being active, Sansum Clinic offers "Walk & Train with a Physical Therapist."

The class will be led by a health educator and physical therapist who will help you improve endurance as you walk, increase neuromuscular efficiency, become more agile, and participate in light toning and stretching exercises.

Each week you will learn about a new health topic and you will build confidence in doing the activities of daily living.

The class will meet rain or shine on the back lawn at Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane, beginning from 2:30 to 4 p.m. this Tuesday and continuing weekly through Nov. 12. This program is free of charge and open to the community.

To reserve a space or to learn more, click here or call 866.829.0909.

— Margaret Weiss is the health education director for Sansum Clinic.