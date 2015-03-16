Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Presents Dr. Keith Lillemoe as Visiting Professor of Surgery

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | March 16, 2015 | 11:41 a.m.

Sansum Clinic proudly featured Dr. Keith Lillemoe as the fourth nationally recognized Visiting Professor of Surgery during Surgical Academic Week, March 9-13.

Dr. Lillemoe is a world-renowned general surgeon who specializes in gastrointestinal and pancreaticobiliary tract surgery. He followed three previous Visiting Professors: Dr. John Cameron (Johns Hopkins) 2012, Dr. Hiram Polk Jr. (University of Louisville) 2013 and Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag (UC Davis School of Medicine) 2014.

The Visiting Professor of Surgery program provides expert educational seminars for practicing Santa Barbara surgeons and physicians. More importantly, it allows surgical residents in training at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital the chance to interact daily with the icons, leaders and outstanding teachers of the art of surgery.

After his undergraduate education at the University of South Dakota, Dr. Lillemoe attended The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (1978) followed by an internship and surgical residency at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (1985). He continued in the department of surgery and rose to the rank of Professor of Surgery in 1996. In 2003 he was appointed the Jay L. Grosfeld Professor and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at the Indiana University School of Medicine. In 2011 he was selected to be the Surgeon-in-Chief and Chief of the Department of Surgery at the Massachusetts General Hospital and the W. Gerald Austen Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. His scholarly and research interests have produced over 350 journal publications and 115 book chapters.

On March 12, Dr. Lillemoe delivered a public lecture at Sansum Clinic in the Julie and Jack Nadel Lobby at 317 W. Pueblo St. Dr. Lillemoe shared his observations about how changes under the new health-care legislation/regulations have affected the practice of medicine and surgery on the East Coast and his prognostic projections for the West Coast.

This unique educational program advances the level of surgical care available in our community, and is made possible by generous support from our Title Sponsor, Cottage Health System, and grateful patients, medical groups, individual community surgeons and physicians, and corporate donors.

If you would like to support the Visiting Professor of Surgery program, please contact Dru Hartley, director of philanthropy at Sansum Clinic, at 805.681.7726 or [email protected]. Your support is a commitment to sustaining Santa Barbara’s high level of surgical expertise and the community’s good health.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.

 
