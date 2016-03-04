Sansum Clinic Receives 4.5 Medicare Stars on Clinical Care Report Card

Sansum Clinic was recognized by Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) and its stakeholder partners for earning 4.5 stars on the Physician Clinical Care Report Card, putting Sansum Clinic in a class with some of the most well-known healthcare organizations in the country.

“We are focused on one thing: providing excellent medical care to our patients, and ratings like this indicate we’re doing our job well,” said Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

IHA measures the performance of physician groups treating their Medicare Advantage patients on a subset of the Medicare Stars clinical quality measures. The 4.5 star award recognizes high levels of Medicare Advantage quality achievement.

To earn this recognition, physician organizations must achieve an overall rating of 4.5, which is based on the methodology used by Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) across the Medicare Advantage quality measures collected by IHA.

Sansum Clinic is the only medical group in Santa Barbara that earned 4.5 stars. Other well respected medical groups that scored high in California are Scripps, Sharp Rees Stealy, Palo Alto Medical Foundation and Sutter Medical Group.

Medicare Stars Quality Improvement award winners are determined by calculating improvement for each physician organization on the overall Medicare Star rating for this year compared to the overall star rating from the previous year.

The Medicare Stars Physician Group Clinical Care Ratings are a set of 14 clinical measures, including cancer screening and diabetes care, collected from participating health plans and from self-reporting physician groups.

IHA’s reporting of physician organization-level Medicare Advantage Stars results allows for targeted quality improvement initiatives by health plans, public recognition of high performing physician organizations and increased transparency through public reporting of results in partnership with the California Office of the Patient Advocate (OPA).

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of our patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments.

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area. With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic serves more than 120,000 patients (770,000) annually at its 23 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County.

To learn more, please visit www.sansumclinic.org.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.