Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Receives 4.5 Medicare Stars on Clinical Care Report Card

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | March 4, 2016 | 1:50 p.m.

Sansum Clinic was recognized by Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) and its stakeholder partners for earning 4.5 stars on the Physician Clinical Care Report Card, putting Sansum Clinic in a class with some of the most well-known healthcare organizations in the country.

“We are focused on one thing: providing excellent medical care to our patients, and ratings like this indicate we’re doing our job well,” said Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

IHA measures the performance of physician groups treating their Medicare Advantage patients on a subset of the Medicare Stars clinical quality measures. The 4.5 star award recognizes high levels of Medicare Advantage quality achievement.

To earn this recognition, physician organizations must achieve an overall rating of 4.5, which is based on the methodology used by Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) across the Medicare Advantage quality measures collected by IHA.   

Sansum Clinic is the only medical group in Santa Barbara that earned 4.5 stars. Other well respected medical groups that scored high in California are Scripps, Sharp Rees Stealy, Palo Alto Medical Foundation and Sutter Medical Group. 

Medicare Stars Quality Improvement award winners are determined by calculating improvement for each physician organization on the overall Medicare Star rating for this year compared to the overall star rating from the previous year.

The Medicare Stars Physician Group Clinical Care Ratings are a set of 14 clinical measures, including cancer screening and diabetes care, collected from participating health plans and from self-reporting physician groups.  

IHA’s reporting of physician organization-level Medicare Advantage Stars results allows for targeted quality improvement initiatives by health plans, public recognition of high performing physician organizations and increased transparency through public reporting of results in partnership with the California Office of the Patient Advocate (OPA).

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of our patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments. 

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area. With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic serves more than 120,000 patients (770,000) annually at its 23 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County.

To learn more, please visit www.sansumclinic.org.

Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 