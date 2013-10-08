Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 3:16 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Receives ‘Most Improved’ P4P Award from Integrated Healthcare Association

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | October 8, 2013 | 2:13 p.m.

Sansum Clinic was recently honored at the 2013 Annual Pay for Performance (P4P) Stakeholders Meeting as Most Improved by the Integrated Healthcare Association.

The Integrated Healthcare Association is a statewide leadership group that promotes quality improvement, accountability and affordability of health care in California. The P4P program is the largest nongovernmental physician incentive program in the United States, which measures and promotes improved quality among healthcare providers in California.

Out of nearly 200 physician organizations, the 45 top performers achieved the highest overall benchmark for quality in 2012 based on the IHA statewide P4P program measures. In addition to celebrating the top performers, IHA honored the physician organizations that demonstrated the most quality improvement from 2011 to 2012, which included Sansum Clinic.

Awards are based on performance in three P4P quality measurement areas: meaningful use of health information technology, patient experience and clinical measures that include priority conditions such as cardiovascular, diabetes, musculoskeletal, respiratory and prevention.

As a Most Improved award winner, Sansum Clinic’s scores had improved the most over the previous year and as such were recognized with the Ronald P. Bangasser, M.D., Memorial Award for Quality Improvement.

“Our organization is always striving to provide our patients with the highest quality healthcare, along with an enhanced patient experience,” said Marjorie Newman, M.D., assistant medical director of Sansum Clinic. "This award helps to recognize all of the hard work and excellent care that our staff and clinicians provide each day to make Sansum Clinic excel."

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.

