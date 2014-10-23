Sansum Clinic Receives ‘Most Improved’ Award from Integrated Healthcare Association

On Sept. 23, Sansum Clinic was honored at the 2014 Annual Pay for Performance (P4P) Stakeholders Meeting as Most Improved by the Integrated Healthcare Association.

The Integrated Healthcare Association is a statewide leadership group that promotes quality improvement, accountability and affordability of health care in California. The P4P program is the largest nongovernmental physician incentive program in the United States, which measures and promotes improved quality among healthcare providers in California.

Awards are based on performance in three P4P quality measurement areas: meaningful use of health information technology, patient experience and clinical quality measures that include priority conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, musculoskeletal and respiratory diseases and prevention.

In addition to celebrating the top performers, IHA honored the physician organizations that demonstrated the most quality improvement from 2012 to 2013, which included Sansum Clinic for the second consecutive year.

“Sansum Clinic strives to provide our patients with the highest quality healthcare, along with an enhanced patient experience,” said Marjorie Newman, M.D., assistant medical director of Sansum Clinic. "This award recognizes the medical expertise and compassionate care that our staff and clinicians provide each day to ensure patients in our community continue to choose Sansum Clinic for their care."

“Most Improved” award winners are determined by calculating the relative improvement for each physician organization on the overall composite score for this year compared to the overall composite score for last year. The physician organization in each of the eight P4P regions that has the highest relative improvement score for overall quality performance — and does not decrease performance in any quality measurement domain — is recognized as the most improved group in that region.

— Jill Fonte is the marketing director for Sansum Clinic.