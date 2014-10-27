Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Recognized by Department of Managed Health Care with Award for Diabetes Management

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | October 27, 2014

The California Department of Managed Health Care announced that Sansum Clinic is a recipient of the 2014 Right Care Initiative awards.

Awards are given annually to California health plans and medical groups who meet clinical performance standards for controlling blood pressure, blood sugar and/or cholesterol.

“It is gratifying to be recognized at the statewide level for our ability to help control the effects of chronic illness and to keep our patients healthy, improving quality of life and reducing health care costs,” said Dr. Marjorie Newman, assistant medical director at Sansum Clinic.

The objective of the Right Care Initiative is to measurably improve clinical outcomes through enhancing the practice of patient-centered, evidence-based medicine. Launched in 2008, RCI is a public-private collaborative effort focused on preventing premature disability and death from heart attacks, strokes and diabetic complications.

Sansum Clinic was recognized with the bronze award for the clinic's excellent management of cholesterol in diabetic and cardiovascular patients. The clinic also scored high with diabetic nephropathy monitoring/treatment and specifically lipid management in diabetic patients. The bronze level of performance is for clinics in the national 90th percentile of performance in any one of the Right Care Initiative designated control measures: blood pressure, cholesterol or blood sugar.

The statewide goal of the RCI is for all California health plans and medical groups to reach the 90th percentile of performance in control of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol as published in the national Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set. Click here for more information on the Right Care Initiative.

Nationally Recognized Diabetes Care & Education

Sansum Clinic's endocrinology team supports the full range of diabetes care, including dietary counseling, insulin injections and pumps and glucose monitoring. Our special emphasis on self-management skills has earned recognition from the American Diabetes Association. Live Well, our diabetes education program, is available in both group and one-to-one sessions, in English or Spanish, and at minimal or no cost. Wide-ranging pre-diabetes and diabetes topics include:

» Home glucose monitoring
» Exercise programs
» Nutrition and meal planning
» Stress reduction
» More smart strategies for an active, healthy life

— Jill Fonte is the marketing director for Sansum Clinic.

 
