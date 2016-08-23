Sansum Clinic Relocating Santa Barbara Urgent Care Location

Sansum Clinic is relocating its urgent care services from 51 Hitchcock Way to 215 Pesetas Lane Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016.

The move is part of the clinic’s plan to open up space and expand its primary care and urgent care services at the Pesetas Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 215 Pesetas Lane to provide more timely access to care in settings that are appropriate and convenient for patients in our community.

“This is part of our long-range plan to better serve our patients’ needs,” said Kurt N. Ransohoff, MD, CEO and chief medical director of Sansum Clinic. “The redesign of our Pesetas Lane clinic will enable us to provide high quality urgent care in a more efficient manner.”

The new urgent care is adjacent to the laboratory, imaging and pharmacy — all services frequently accessed in tandem with urgent care.

This expansion will allow Sansum Clinic to see a greater number of patients requiring urgent medical care and keeping them out of the more costly hospital emergency rooms.

The Pesetas Lane clinic also offers ample parking and easy access to and from the freeway as well as bus lines 3, 7 and 8.

Hours of operation will remain the same: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor at Sansum Clinic.