Sansum Clinic, SEE International Provide Free Eye Exams to Veterans, Children and Uninsured

Many in our community got their first look at the new Sansum Clinic Eye Center at 4151 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara, as Sansum Clinic partnered with Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International to provide free eye exams to veterans, children and uninsured individuals in honor of Veterans Day.

Sansum Clinic’s board-certified ophthalmologists, Drs. Mark Silverberg, Toni Meyers, Ryan Fante and Bret Simon, OD, were joined by more than 30 staff and volunteers who donated their services and time to provide this important care to our community.

Those in attendance were grateful for the opportunity to receive the free eye exams, which included vision tests and eyeglass prescriptions, as well as tests for cataracts and glaucoma. Patients in need of new glasses received a voucher for free prescription glasses at the Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory.

Those who were not able to be seen at this clinic were given information to attend other free vision testing clinics sponsored by SEE International.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.