Sansum Clinic Neurologist to Speak About Treatment Options for Essential Tremor, Parkinson’s Disease

On Saturday, Feb. 15, UCLA’s Departments of Neurology and Neurosurgery will host a free seminar, “Tremor: How to Shake the Shakes,” at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the seminar will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

The panel of experts, including Sansum Clinic neurologist and movement disorder specialist Sarah Kempe-Mehl, M.D., will address concerns directly related to patients with essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease.

Patients, family and health-care providers are invited to learn from the panel of specialists about the diagnosis and prognosis of tremor and therapies that can dramatically improve quality of life in both essential tremor patients and Parkinson’s disease patients. Topics will include coping strategies, surgical therapies — deep brain stimulation (DBS), medical treatments and non-invasive treatments — focused radiation and ultrasound.

Dr. Kempe-Mehl received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School. She completed her neurology residency at UC San Francisco and recently completed a fellowship in movement disorders at Stanford University. She is a movement disorder specialist providing care to patients with Parkinson’s disease, atypical parkinsonism, essential tremor, restless leg syndrome, dystonia, tics, chorea, ataxia, tardive dyskinesias and functional movement disorders.

Please join us for this one-of-a-kind discussion with experts in essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease. Complimentary parking will be provided, and refreshments will be served. Space is limited.

Please register by Wednesday, Feb. 12. Call 310.571.5741 or email [email protected].

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.