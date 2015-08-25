Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:37 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Sansum Clinic Upgrades Mammography Technology

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | August 25, 2015 | 9:14 a.m.

Advanced imaging has become a very important tool in the early detection of cancer, and Sansum Clinic recently invested in the newest 3-D Mammography technology available as an option for its patients.

The new Selenia Dimensions from Hologic, can help provide the following:

» Earlier detection: While digital mammography has been the most advanced screening technology available, it is 2-dimensional and has limitations. This new 3-D equipment can detect small cancers that may not be seen with traditional 2-D images.

» Greater accuracy: 3-D mammography results in better survival rates because of early detection.

» Decreased recall rates: Improved accuracy reduces the need for patients to return for additional imaging tests. There is also a reduction in the occurrence of false positive biopsy readings.

Unlike 2-D digital mammography, which takes a full view of the breast tissue as a flat image, 3-D mammography is a 3-dimensional image of the breast tissue with several images that are taken at varying angles along an arc across the breast.

With 3-D mammography, the premise is that what is hidden behind fibroglandular tissue on one image might be visible in another image if the angle is slightly different.

Upgrading to the new 3D technology helps detect cancers much earlier and those cancers can be caught when they are much smaller, making them easier to treat. 

A recent article, “Breast Cancer Screening Using Tomosynthesis in Combination with Digital Mammography” from the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA- June 25, 2014) highlights the distinct benefit of the technology after a total of 454,850 examinations (281,187 conventional mammograms compared to 173,663 3-D mammograms) were conducted.

Its findings show significant improvements with 3-D mammography:

» A 41 percent increase in the detection of invasive breast cancers

» A 29 percent increase in the detection of all breast cancers

» A 15 percent decrease in women recalled for additional imaging

All patients who need a screening mammogram are good candidates for 3-D screening mammography. Multiple studies have shown that all women, regardless of breast type or density, may benefit from 3-D mammography.

To learn more about this exciting new technology, please contact your primary care doctor or visit www.hologic.com or www.sansumclinic.org/mammography.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.

 
