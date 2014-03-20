Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:15 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Urologist to Lead Free Seminar on Men’s Health Issues

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | March 20, 2014 | 11:49 a.m.

Sansum Clinic is hosting a free special presentation featuring Sansum Clinic urologist Dr. Daniel Curhan on erectile dysfunction and male incontinence.

The seminar will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 24 in the third-floor conference room of the Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

More than 30 million men in the U.S. experience erectile dysfunction and incontinence.

"Straight Talk About Men’s Health" is open to the public and will educate men about advancements in the treatment of erectile dysfunction and male incontinence. Spouses and partners are welcome to attend.

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area. With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of health-care services, from primary care to more than 30 specialties. Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at their 23 patient care facilities between Carpinteria and Santa Maria.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.

 
