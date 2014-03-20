Sansum Clinic Urologist to Lead Free Seminar on Men’s Health Issues

Sansum Clinic is hosting a free special presentation featuring Sansum Clinic urologist Dr. Daniel Curhan on erectile dysfunction and male incontinence.

The seminar will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 24 in the third-floor conference room of the Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

More than 30 million men in the U.S. experience erectile dysfunction and incontinence.

"Straight Talk About Men’s Health" is open to the public and will educate men about advancements in the treatment of erectile dysfunction and male incontinence. Spouses and partners are welcome to attend.

