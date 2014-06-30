Sansum Clinic Welcomes 3 Directors at New Foothill Surgery Center

With the construction of Sansum Clinic’s Foothill Medical and Surgical Center almost complete, three directors have been hired to administer the ambulatory surgery center within the highly anticipated new facility, called the Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic.

Dr. John Keating joins Sansum Clinic as medical director of the Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic.

He received his medical degree from Georgetown School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. and completed his anesthesiology residency at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. He also completed a Pulmonary Physiology Research Fellowship at UC San Diego and a Cardiovascular Anesthesiology Fellowship at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.

Dr. Keating comes to Sansum Clinic from the Anesthesia Medical Group of Santa Barbara where he acted as Practice Manager for the past 10 years. He has also served as Medical Director of Outpatient Surgery at Cottage Hospital.

Karen Neary, RN, BSN joins Sansum Clinic as director of nursing at the Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic.

Neary received her bachelor of science in Nursing degree at St. Mary’s College and Samuel Merritt University in Moraga, and completed her nursing internship at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Neary comes to Sansum Clinic from the Outpatient Surgery Center at Cottage Hospital where she worked as a Level III Clinical Resource Nurse, Operating Room Nurse, Pre-Op Nurse and Pediatric Oncology Nurse.

Aniko Kim joins Sansum Clinic as director of operations.

Kim received her bachelor of arts degree from Tufts University in Medford, Ma. She went on to receive her Master of Public Health from UCLA.

Kim comes to Sansum Clinic from Cottage Health System where she served as a Practice Development Consultant.

The Sansum Clinic Foothill Medical Center will open department by department throughout Summer 2014, and consists of two buildings of approximately 60,000 square feet.

The larger building along Foothill Road houses medical offices and the Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic, which will enable Sansum Clinic to strategically align departments with similar needs under one roof. It has four operating rooms and a procedure room, and houses the surgical specialties Orthopedics, Podiatry, Urology, ENT/Otolaryngology and Audiology, as well as Radiology and Physical Therapy.

The smaller building at the southeast corner of the lot is home to the Sansum Clinic Eye Center, the only multi-specialty ophthalmology center in the area. The Eye Center includes a state-of-the-art surgery and procedure room and will provide general ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, cataract and glaucoma specialties.

The four acre site of the Sansum Clinic Foothill Medical and Surgical Center offers convenient access and parking for patients, bicycle parking and includes a full-service café. The center will provide patients with personalized care in a multispecialty facility equipped with the most advanced technology, and enables Sansum Clinic to continue to recruit the best and the brightest healthcare professionals from across the nations.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.