Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Welcomes 3 Directors at New Foothill Surgery Center

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | June 30, 2014 | 12:30 p.m.

Dr. John Keating
Dr. John Keating

With the construction of Sansum Clinic’s Foothill Medical and Surgical Center almost complete, three directors have been hired to administer the ambulatory surgery center within the highly anticipated new facility, called the Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic.

Dr. John Keating joins Sansum Clinic as medical director of the Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic.

He received his medical degree from Georgetown School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. and completed his anesthesiology residency at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. He also completed a Pulmonary Physiology Research Fellowship at UC San Diego and a Cardiovascular Anesthesiology Fellowship at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.

Dr. Keating comes to Sansum Clinic from the Anesthesia Medical Group of Santa Barbara where he acted as Practice Manager for the past 10 years. He has also served as Medical Director of Outpatient Surgery at Cottage Hospital.

Karen Neary, RN, BSN joins Sansum Clinic as director of nursing at the Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic.

Neary received her bachelor of science in Nursing degree at St. Mary’s College and Samuel Merritt University in Moraga, and completed her nursing internship at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Neary comes to Sansum Clinic from the Outpatient Surgery Center at Cottage Hospital where she worked as a Level III Clinical Resource Nurse, Operating Room Nurse, Pre-Op Nurse and Pediatric Oncology Nurse.

 

Karen Neary
Karen Neary

Aniko Kim joins Sansum Clinic as director of operations.

Kim received her bachelor of arts degree from Tufts University in Medford, Ma. She went on to receive her Master of Public Health from UCLA.

Kim comes to Sansum Clinic from Cottage Health System where she served as a Practice Development Consultant.

The Sansum Clinic Foothill Medical Center will open department by department throughout Summer 2014, and consists of two buildings of approximately 60,000 square feet.

Aniko Kim
Aniko Kim

The larger building along Foothill Road houses medical offices and the Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic, which will enable Sansum Clinic to strategically align departments with similar needs under one roof. It has four operating rooms and a procedure room, and houses the surgical specialties Orthopedics, Podiatry, Urology, ENT/Otolaryngology and Audiology, as well as Radiology and Physical Therapy.

The smaller building at the southeast corner of the lot is home to the Sansum Clinic Eye Center, the only multi-specialty ophthalmology center in the area. The Eye Center includes a state-of-the-art surgery and procedure room and will provide general ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, cataract and glaucoma specialties.

The four acre site of the Sansum Clinic Foothill Medical and Surgical Center offers convenient access and parking for patients, bicycle parking and includes a full-service café. The center will provide patients with personalized care in a multispecialty facility equipped with the most advanced technology, and enables Sansum Clinic to continue to recruit the best and the brightest healthcare professionals from across the nations.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 