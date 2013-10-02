Sansum Clinic Welcomes Five New Physicians to Its Medical Staff

Sansum Clinic announced the addition of five new physicians to the medical staff.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest physicians from across the nation, and we are pleased to welcome these highly accomplished physicians to the Clinic,” said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

Matti Jansen, M.D., Internal Medicine, Pesetas Multi-Specialty Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara

Dr. Matti Jensen will initially be working part time in the Pesetas Family Practice Department and will then transition to a part-time internal medicine practice within the Internal Medicine department.

Dr. Jansen received her medical degree from Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Israel and recently completed her internal medicine residency at Cottage Hospital.

W. Kiernan O’Callaghan, M.D., Urgent Care, Hitchcock Urgent Care & Pediatrics, 51 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara

Dr. W. Kiernan O’Callaghan, board certified internal medicine physician, has joined the Urgent Care Department.

Dr. O’Callaghan earned his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles.

Brett Simon, O.D., Optometry, Ophthalmology & Optical Shop, 29 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara

Dr. Brett Simon has joined our Ophthalmology Department.

Dr. Simon got his degree from Southern California College of Optometry in Fullerton and is certified by the State of California Board of Optometry.

Lauren Gonzales, O.D., Optometry, Ophthalmology & Optical Shop, 29 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara

Dr. Lauren Gonzales has joined the Optometry Department at 29 W. Anapamu St.

Dr. Gonzales earned her degree from Southern California College of Optometry and completed her internship at Tucson VA Northwest Clinic in Tucson, Ariz. She is a member of the California Optometric Association, the American Optometric Association and the Tri-County Optometric Association.

Shane Cotter, M.D., Radiation Oncology, Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic

Dr. Shane Cotter has joined the Radiation Oncology Department at the Cancer Center.

Dr. Cotter earned his degree from Washington University in Saint Louis and completed his internship at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He completed his residency at Harvard University Medical School and is certified by the American Board of Radiology.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.