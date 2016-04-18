Sansum Clinic Welcomes Karen Handy as VP of Operations, Alexander Bauer as CFO

Karen Handy

Sansum Clinic is pleased to welcome Karen Handy as vice president of operations and Alexander Bauer as chief financial officer.

Handy will oversee day-to-day operations at the clinic’s 23-patient care facilities across Santa Barbara County. As a member of Sansum Clinic’s executive team, Handy’s efforts will be dedicated to enhancing the patient experience, with a focus on service, excellence, quality and operational efficiency.

Bauer is a financial leader with an extensive background in the healthcare industry, bringing a history of building consensus for difficult changes in systems and finance processes. He finds that driving a culture of accountability adds value to operating organizations.

Bauer has the expertise to support rapidly changing care and reimbursement models, evolving business models and new care delivery systems. He was recognized by the clinic’s advisory board for building a highly effective analytics team and for his collaboration with physician leadership, obtaining NCQA Medical Home Certification for five clinics.

“I am pleased to announce Karen Handy as our new vice president of operations and Alexander Bauer as chief financial officer,” said Dr. Kurt N. Rnsohoff, CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic. “The addition of Ms. Handy and Mr. Bauer to the Clinic’s executive team is part of our overall strategy to support and strengthen our senior level management team.”

Handy is a graduate of Stanford University and received her master’s in public health from UC Los Angeles. Prior to joining Sansum Clinic, she worked for more than 13 years with Sutter Health/Palo Alto Medical Foundation in several roles, most recently as director of operations in primary care and weight management.

Handy has devoted much of her career to helping patients and communities improve their health and reduce their risk for disease, including writing a healthy-lifestyle blog and articles for Sutter Health’s award-winning consumer health website.

Before joining Sansum Clinic, Bauer was vice president and CFO for Renown Health, Nevada’s only integrated nonprofit health system. Prior to Renown Health, he worked as a financial manager of area neurosurgery and spine surgery at Kaiser Permanente and as the business manager and consultant of ambulatory care at Stanford Hospital and Clinics.

Bauer received his bachelor’s in finance and accounting from Ruhr Universitat in Bochum, Germany, and his MBA with a focus in technology innovations management from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. Bauer is also certified in healthcare compliance by the Healthcare Compliance Association.

—