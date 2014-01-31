Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic to Welcome Visiting Professor Julie Ann Freischlag for Surgical Academic Week

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | January 31, 2014 | 12:46 p.m.

Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D., will be Sansum Clinic’s Visiting Professor of Surgery for 2014.

Dr. Freischlag is the new vice chancellor of human health sciences and the dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine, UC Davis Health System. For the past 11 years, she had been the William Stewart Halsted Professor, chair of the Department of Surgery and surgeon-in-chief at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.

“We are honored that Dr. Freischlag has accepted our invitation to join us for Surgical Academic Week, March 3-7,” said Dr. Ron Latimer, who established the Visiting Professor of Surgery education program in 2010.

Dr. Freischlag is the third internationally recognized surgeon chosen as visiting professor. In 2012, the Sansum Clinic welcomed its first visiting professor, Dr. John Cameron, also of Johns Hopkins, and Dr. Hiram Polk, Jr. from the University of Louisville joined the clinic in 2013.

After attending Rush Medical School, Dr. Freischlag completed her surgical residency in general surgery and a vascular surgical fellowship at UCLA. She was appointed professor of surgery and vice chair of the Vascular Surgery Section at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She returned to UCLA as the chief of the Division of Vascular Surgery before her appointment at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Freischlag is the current president of the Society for Vascular Surgery and chair of the Board of Regents of the American College of Surgeons. She is recognized as an expert in the diagnosis and treatment of thoracic outlet syndrome. She has published more than 200 manuscripts, numerous abstracts and book chapters, and has given presentations nationally and internationally.

During her week in residence, she will provide direct interactive teaching to the surgical residents in training at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and give educational lectures about the diagnosis and treatment of vascular diseases to both the medical and surgical staffs.

On March 6, Dr. Freischlag will deliver a public lecture on “Leading Through Times of Change: Principals of Leadership.”

This unique education program advances the level of surgical care available in our community, and is made possible by generous support from grateful patients, medical groups, individual community surgeons and physicians, and corporate donors.

If you would like to support the Visiting Professor of Surgery program, please contact Dru Hartley, director of philanthropy, at 805.681.7726 or [email protected]. Your support is a commitment to sustaining Santa Barbara’s high level of surgical expertise and the community’s good health.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.

 
