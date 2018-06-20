Sansum Clinic Women’s Council Hosting Town Hall Forum on Breast Health Care

On Friday, Oct. 25, the Women’s Council of Sansum Clinic will host a town hall meeting to discuss the complete breast care continuum.

A panel of experts will cover topics including breast cancer prevention, genetic testing, breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and reconstruction.

Panelists will include:

» Kathy Pojunas, M.D., radiology

» Rosa Choi, M.D., general surgery

» Tammy Stockero, R.N., BSN, OCN, breast care navigator

» Danielle Sharaga, M.S., LCGC, genetic counselor

» Warren Suh, M.D., radiation oncology

» Fred Kass, M.D., medical oncology

» Wesley Schooler, M.D., MAFCS, reconstructive surgery

Each panelist will provide insight and discuss the importance of breast care from prevention to reconstruction. Attendees are invited to bring their questions to the meeting for open discussion about breast health.

The Think Pink town hall meeting will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Sansum Clinic Julie & Jack Nadel Lobby, 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara.

Please join us for this one-of-a-kind discussion with the community’s experts in breast care and breast cancer. Space is limited. Please RSVP by Monday, Oct. 21. Call 805.681.RSVP (7787) or email [email protected].

The event is sponsored by to Mentor Worldwide LLC.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.