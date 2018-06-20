Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:57 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Women’s Council Hosting Town Hall Forum on Breast Health Care

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | October 17, 2013 | 11:15 a.m.

On Friday, Oct. 25, the Women’s Council of Sansum Clinic will host a town hall meeting to discuss the complete breast care continuum.

A panel of experts will cover topics including breast cancer prevention, genetic testing, breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and reconstruction.

Panelists will include:

» Kathy Pojunas, M.D., radiology
» Rosa Choi, M.D., general surgery
» Tammy Stockero, R.N., BSN, OCN, breast care navigator
» Danielle Sharaga, M.S., LCGC, genetic counselor
» Warren Suh, M.D., radiation oncology
» Fred Kass, M.D., medical oncology
» Wesley Schooler, M.D., MAFCS, reconstructive surgery

Each panelist will provide insight and discuss the importance of breast care from prevention to reconstruction. Attendees are invited to bring their questions to the meeting for open discussion about breast health.

The Think Pink town hall meeting will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Sansum Clinic Julie & Jack Nadel Lobby, 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara.

Please join us for this one-of-a-kind discussion with the community’s experts in breast care and breast cancer. Space is limited. Please RSVP by Monday, Oct. 21. Call 805.681.RSVP (7787) or email [email protected].

The event is sponsored by to Mentor Worldwide LLC.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 