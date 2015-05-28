Sansum Clinic’s Dr. Joseph Aragon to Be Honored at American Heart Association Heart Beach Ball

Sansum Clinic cardiologist and division director Joseph Aragon, M.D., will be honored for his service to the American Heart Association at the 2015 Heart Beach Ball on Saturday, May 30.

Dr. Aragon is a specialist in cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiology. He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine.

He received his medical degree from UC-Los Angeles and went on to complete a fellowship in cardiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and joined Sansum Clinic in 2005. He has served as an assistant clinical professor at USC’s Keck School of Medicine since 2007.

Dr. Aragon serves on the AHA Western States Affiliate Board of Directors, serving the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. He is a member of AHA’s Heart Beach Ball Committee and former board president of the Central Coat Division of the American Heart Association.

The Heart Beach Ball will begin with a cocktail reception featuring local musical talent and a silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m. and dinner and dancing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Funds raised from the Heart Beach Ball will be used to support the AHA Santa Barbara Healthy Futures program. In addition, three Healthy Futures students who most creatively illustrate the theme, “How do you keep your heart happy and healthy?” will be honored as the winners of the Healthy Futures Coloring Contests during the gala.

Healthy Futures is an AHA after-school program that seeks to empower elementary school children and their families to make healthier lifestyle choices by teaching nutrition basics, including how to read food labels, how to prepare healthy snacks, and how to make healthier choices when eating out.

Congenital heart defect survivor, local philanthropist and patient to Dr. Aragon, Sarah Bishop Jaimes, will chair the Santa Barbara 2015 Heart Beach Ball.

The Heart Ball is one of the premier AHA fundraising events both locally and across the nation. The evening celebrates the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s countless efforts.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers in our nation. The American Heart Association’s goal is to help those in need through research education, patient care, and by advocating better health in our population.

As a sponsor of the event, Sansum Clinic supports the work that the AHA does for education and prevention of heart diseases, and aligns itself with their mission of “Building Healthier Lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.”

Tickets and sponsorship information are available. For more information, click here or contact Sarah Stretz, at (805) 963-8862 or [email protected].

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.