Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Renowned Expert Joins Sansum Diabetes Research Institute as Research Director

By Erinn Lynch for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | January 28, 2014 | 3:06 p.m.

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Kerr, M.D., FRCPE, as the director of diabetes research and innovation.

Dr. David Kerr
Dr. David Kerr

Dr. Kerr was formerly the consultant physician and endocrinologist at the Bournemouth Diabetes and Endocrine Centre in the United Kingdom, honorary senior lecturer at the University of Southampton and visiting professor at Bournemouth University. He is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh and for a number of years has held a Gold Clinical Excellence Award from the U.K. National Health Service.

“We are tremendously honored to have Dr. Kerr, his experience and highly acclaimed expertise,” said Rem Laan, executive director for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. “Dr. Kerr is passionate about diabetes care, with a particular interest in the use of technology to support people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. His amiable nature will fit in well with the institute and the community.”

In his position, Dr. Kerr will lead the diabetes research activities of the institute, including research in artificial pancreas and pregnancy complicated by diabetes, two areas for which the institute is internationally distinguished.

In addition, Dr. Kerr will continue to pursue his research in the application of technology for diabetes care and the use of new methods of communications, including social media, to reduce the day-to-day decision-making burden for people living with diabetes, wherever they live.

“Hiring Dr. Kerr continues the Institute’s trajectory of substantial and impactful innovation in diabetes research,” said Dr. Robert Nagy, institute board president. “His role with the Institute ensures that we will continue to be at the global forefront of diabetes treatment just as Dr. Sansum intended more than 70 years ago.”

Dr. Kerr is and will continue as editor of Diabetes Digest in the United Kingdom and board member of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. Recently he has also created free online resources, VoyageMD.com and Excarbs.com, the former dedicated to travel and diabetes and the latter focusing on exercise and insulin, as well as launching a smartphone app for people with diabetes complicated by painful neuropathy.

Currently, Dr. Kerr is also working with the Diabetes Technology Society to create a certification program for health-care professionals from outside of the United States in the area of diabetes and technology.

Dr. Kerr graduated from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1981. After completing his specialist medical training in internal medicine, diabetes and endocrinology, he spent two years in the Division of Endocrinology at Yale University in the United States before being appointed to lead the diabetes clinical service in Bournemouth in 1992. You can follow him on Twitter: @GoDiabetesMD.

 — Erinn Lynch is a publicist representing the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 