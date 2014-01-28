Renowned Expert Joins Sansum Diabetes Research Institute as Research Director

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Kerr, M.D., FRCPE, as the director of diabetes research and innovation.

Dr. Kerr was formerly the consultant physician and endocrinologist at the Bournemouth Diabetes and Endocrine Centre in the United Kingdom, honorary senior lecturer at the University of Southampton and visiting professor at Bournemouth University. He is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh and for a number of years has held a Gold Clinical Excellence Award from the U.K. National Health Service.

“We are tremendously honored to have Dr. Kerr, his experience and highly acclaimed expertise,” said Rem Laan, executive director for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. “Dr. Kerr is passionate about diabetes care, with a particular interest in the use of technology to support people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. His amiable nature will fit in well with the institute and the community.”

In his position, Dr. Kerr will lead the diabetes research activities of the institute, including research in artificial pancreas and pregnancy complicated by diabetes, two areas for which the institute is internationally distinguished.

In addition, Dr. Kerr will continue to pursue his research in the application of technology for diabetes care and the use of new methods of communications, including social media, to reduce the day-to-day decision-making burden for people living with diabetes, wherever they live.

“Hiring Dr. Kerr continues the Institute’s trajectory of substantial and impactful innovation in diabetes research,” said Dr. Robert Nagy, institute board president. “His role with the Institute ensures that we will continue to be at the global forefront of diabetes treatment just as Dr. Sansum intended more than 70 years ago.”

Dr. Kerr is and will continue as editor of Diabetes Digest in the United Kingdom and board member of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. Recently he has also created free online resources, VoyageMD.com and Excarbs.com, the former dedicated to travel and diabetes and the latter focusing on exercise and insulin, as well as launching a smartphone app for people with diabetes complicated by painful neuropathy.

Currently, Dr. Kerr is also working with the Diabetes Technology Society to create a certification program for health-care professionals from outside of the United States in the area of diabetes and technology.

Dr. Kerr graduated from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1981. After completing his specialist medical training in internal medicine, diabetes and endocrinology, he spent two years in the Division of Endocrinology at Yale University in the United States before being appointed to lead the diabetes clinical service in Bournemouth in 1992. You can follow him on Twitter: @GoDiabetesMD.

— Erinn Lynch is a publicist representing the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.