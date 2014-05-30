Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Adds Pediatric Endocrinologist to Research Team

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jordan Pinsker as pediatric endocrinologist and senior research physician.

Dr. Pinsker will join the research and clinical care team on June 16, with a primary role in leading the research on the artificial pancreas with UC Santa Barbara and providing care to children with diabetes.

Pinsker formerly served as the chief of pediatric endocrinology at the Tripler Army Medical Center (where he was responsible for overseeing care of children of servicemen and women throughout Asia with type 1 diabetes) and assistant professor of pediatrics at the F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine. He did his residency and internship at the Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio and his fellowship at the National Capital Consortium in Washington, D.C.

The addition of Dr. Pinsker fulfills the institute's goal of preparing for the newly insured by adding a pediatric endocrinologist, to the research and clinical care staff in order to better serve the local community. Because of a lack of doctors in the pediatric endocrinology space, Santa Barbara-area families endure long wait times for appointments or are forced to drive to Los Angeles to meet with doctors.

The institute is also establishing a center of excellence in diabetes self-management, education and medical nutrition therapy where local physicians can refer patients for personalized care and support.

"Diabetes does not discriminate and unfortunately the number of children and young people developing the condition across the globe continues to rise," said Dr. David Kerr, director of diabetes research and innovation at the institute. "Jordan will not only take a leading role in our work on the artificial pancreas, he will be a welcome addition to our multidisciplinary team as we achieve our vision of reducing the burden for all touched by diabetes through research, education and clinical care."

Dr. Pinsker is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq, has been awarded numerous medals of distinction for his military service and wrote the eBook that the U.S. Army uses to train pediatric endocrinologists.

He will be taking up residence in Santa Barbara with his wife, Angela, and his children, Tara and Evan.