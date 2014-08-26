Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Changes Its Name to William Sansum Diabetes Center

To better reflect its founder, legacy and services, the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute has officially changed its name to the William Sansum Diabetes Center and created a new logo representing its mission and future.

Seventy years after Dr. William Sansum founded the organization, the name change to the William Sansum Diabetes Center not only pays homage to the first physician in the U.S. to administer insulin in the treatment of diabetes, it better reflects the organization's ongoing mission in research, education and care. In the local community, the name also serves to create further distinction from Sansum Clinic.

While research continues to be a primary focus, the center has significantly contributed to diabetes and nutrition education and clinical care programs in pediatrics and diabetes complicated by pregnancy.

The previous name did not convey the organization's significant role in education and clinical care.

Along with a new name, the center released a new logo of two interconnected rings representing collaboration as well as the organization's legacy in — and infinite focus on — improving the lives of those impacted by diabetes.

"Our new name reflects the idea that 'Sansum' is not just a brand or an entity; he was a man with a vision to improve the lives of those with diabetes. We continue to carry on that vision — and that charge — under his full name," William Sansum Diabetes Center Executive Director Rem Laan said. "2014 is not only a milestone anniversary year for the center, but it also marks a new era for us."

This year saw the expansion of the center's team with the additions of Director of Research & Innovation Dr. David Kerr; Senior Research Physician and Pediatric Endocrinologist Dr. Jordan Pinsker; Director of Clinical Research Operations Leonie Bradford; Director of Education Sandy Andrews; and Director of Development Ada Conner.

— Nick Valente is a publicist representing the William Sansum Diabetes Center.