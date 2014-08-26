Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Changes Its Name to William Sansum Diabetes Center

By Nick Valente for the William Sansum Diabetes Center | August 26, 2014 | 3:18 p.m.

To better reflect its founder, legacy and services, the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute has officially changed its name to the William Sansum Diabetes Center and created a new logo representing its mission and future.

Seventy years after Dr. William Sansum founded the organization, the name change to the William Sansum Diabetes Center not only pays homage to the first physician in the U.S. to administer insulin in the treatment of diabetes, it better reflects the organization's ongoing mission in research, education and care. In the local community, the name also serves to create further distinction from Sansum Clinic.

While research continues to be a primary focus, the center has significantly contributed to diabetes and nutrition education and clinical care programs in pediatrics and diabetes complicated by pregnancy.

The previous name did not convey the organization's significant role in education and clinical care.

Along with a new name, the center released a new logo of two interconnected rings representing collaboration as well as the organization's legacy in — and infinite focus on — improving the lives of those impacted by diabetes.

"Our new name reflects the idea that 'Sansum' is not just a brand or an entity; he was a man with a vision to improve the lives of those with diabetes. We continue to carry on that vision — and that charge — under his full name," William Sansum Diabetes Center Executive Director Rem Laan said. "2014 is not only a milestone anniversary year for the center, but it also marks a new era for us."

This year saw the expansion of the center's team with the additions of Director of Research & Innovation Dr. David Kerr; Senior Research Physician and Pediatric Endocrinologist Dr. Jordan Pinsker; Director of Clinical Research Operations Leonie Bradford; Director of Education Sandy Andrews; and Director of Development Ada Conner.

— Nick Valente is a publicist representing the William Sansum Diabetes Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 