Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 19 , 2019, 9:01 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Marks 75th Year in 2019

By Katie Haq for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | January 19, 2019 | 7:59 a.m.
Dr. William Sansum in his lab in Santa Barbara.
Dr. William Sansum in his lab in Santa Barbara. (Courtesy photo)

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is observing a milestone in 2019 — its 75th anniversary.

SDRI was established in May 1944 by world-renowned medical pioneer Dr. William Sansum, the first American to successfully manufacture insulin in the U.S. and administer it to patients with diabetes.

Two decades earlier, on May 31, 1922, Dr. Sansum made history treating a terminally ill patient, Charles Cowan, with insulin, saving his life and those of countless others. Until the discovery of insulin, a diagnosis of diabetes was a death sentence.

Dr. Sansum established Santa Barbara as America’s center for advances in diabetes research and treatment.

Dr. Sansum, who earned the nickname “Santa Barbara’s Genius” for his ground-breaking work with insulin, established Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, and is a global leader in diabetes research, education and care.

“The world beat a path to work with Grandpa,” said Armand Sansum, the 84-year old grandson of Dr. Sansum. “The country was just overwhelmed with what he was able to contribute to civilization.”

Renowned SDRI physicians who followed in Dr. Sansum’s footsteps have carried on his legacy and important work with other life-changing medical breakthroughs over the decades.

“Dr. Lois Jovanovic, who served SDRI for over 25 years, developed the protocols adopted around the globe, giving a woman with diabetes the same chance of having a healthy baby as a woman without diabetes,” said Ellen Goodstein, SDRI’s executive director.

“Before that, women with diabetes had less than a 20 percent chance of having a healthy baby,” Goodstein said.

“In addition to our innovative work on the artificial pancreas, SDRI has expanded into type 2 diabetes with two important programs,” said Goodstein.

“Mil Familias, a major research project to understand why diabetes is so common among Latino families, and then establish treatment interventions to reverse the upward trend of this disease, and Farming for Life, a program using food as medicine to improve outcomes for those affected by type 2 diabetes,” she said.

In addition to the Mil Familias and Farming for Life programs, SDRI offers a variety of educational programs for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes in both English and Spanish.

SDRI has pending recognition from the CDC for the Diabetes Prevention Program, and has applied for ADA accreditation for their Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support programs.

SDRI also offers education programs in Spanish and English for women with and at risk for gestational diabetes.

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute has a series of celebrations planned throughout the year to commemorate the 75-year milestone. To learn more about the SDRI team, ongoing research, clinical trials, and the programs, classes and resources offered, visit www.sansum.org.

— Katie Haq for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 