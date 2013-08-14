Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:09 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Taste of the Vine & Auction to Benefit Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

By Sarah Ettman-Sterner for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | August 14, 2013 | 2:48 p.m.

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to host the 12th Annual Taste of the Vine & Auction fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 17, at the QAD Inc. headquarters on the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Summerland.

Event proceeds will support diabetes research, education and care.

The event will feature a spectacular view, music by Society Jazz and a live auction led by honorary auctioneer Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara. Attendees will be able to partake in delectable food, fine wines and handcrafted beer from more than 40 of the Central Coast’s best purveyors. There will be a silent auction with outstanding items including meals at restaurants, spa treatments and exceptional wines.

New at the event this year is a special VIP reception available to VIP ticket holders and top level sponsors. This reception will feature wines from Foley Family Wines and specialty catered food beginning at 2 p.m., in addition to a sneak peak of the auction items and other vendors prior to opening.

Rabobank N.A. is the Estate Sponsor. Other top sponsors to date include the Bialis Family Foundation, Thomas Crawford Jr. and Nancy Crawford, Jim and Amy Sloan, the Henry Bull Foundation, Bradley Herrema and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, Foley Family Wines, Montecito Bank & Trust, Angelina Trujillo, M.D., the Inserra family, the Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation, Union Bank, Anchor Point IT Systems, the Boyd family, Tim and Louise Casey, Cottage Health System, Alexander DePaoli, M.D., MichaelKate Interiors and Eyman Parker Insurance Brokers.

VIP tickets are $125. Please note that general admission tickets priced at $90 are sold out as of Aug. 5. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here or at the door on the day of the event if not sold out. For more information call special events coordinator Pamme Mickelson at 805.682.7638 x246.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 