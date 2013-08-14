Taste of the Vine & Auction to Benefit Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to host the 12th Annual Taste of the Vine & Auction fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 17, at the QAD Inc. headquarters on the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Summerland.

Event proceeds will support diabetes research, education and care.

The event will feature a spectacular view, music by Society Jazz and a live auction led by honorary auctioneer Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara. Attendees will be able to partake in delectable food, fine wines and handcrafted beer from more than 40 of the Central Coast’s best purveyors. There will be a silent auction with outstanding items including meals at restaurants, spa treatments and exceptional wines.

New at the event this year is a special VIP reception available to VIP ticket holders and top level sponsors. This reception will feature wines from Foley Family Wines and specialty catered food beginning at 2 p.m., in addition to a sneak peak of the auction items and other vendors prior to opening.

Rabobank N.A. is the Estate Sponsor. Other top sponsors to date include the Bialis Family Foundation, Thomas Crawford Jr. and Nancy Crawford, Jim and Amy Sloan, the Henry Bull Foundation, Bradley Herrema and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, Foley Family Wines, Montecito Bank & Trust, Angelina Trujillo, M.D., the Inserra family, the Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation, Union Bank, Anchor Point IT Systems, the Boyd family, Tim and Louise Casey, Cottage Health System, Alexander DePaoli, M.D., MichaelKate Interiors and Eyman Parker Insurance Brokers.

VIP tickets are $125. Please note that general admission tickets priced at $90 are sold out as of Aug. 5. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here or at the door on the day of the event if not sold out. For more information call special events coordinator Pamme Mickelson at 805.682.7638 x246.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.