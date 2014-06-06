Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Institute Seeks Women with Type 1 Diabetes for International Study

By Erinn Lynch for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | June 6, 2014 | 8:25 a.m.

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is looking for Santa Barbara-area women with Type 1 diabetes — and who are preparing for pregnancy or are in their first trimester of pregnancy — to participate in an international research study.

The trial, known as CONCEPTt, compares the effects of adding Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) to standard therapy versus standard therapy alone.

Before and during pregnancy, women with Type 1 diabetes work hard to keep their blood sugars as normal as possible to avoid complications with the baby. It is not yet clear if Continuous Glucose Monitors can help. This international study is designed to look at the effect of using CGM before and during pregnancy.

Dr. Lois Jovanovič is the principal investigator of the trial at Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. Dr. Denice Fieg is the lead investigator of the trial, which is sponsored by JDRF (formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) and the Ontario and Canadian government.

Women interested in participating in the trial are encouraged to contact the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute using the following information: Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, 2219 Bath St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105; 805.682.7640 x203; or [email protected].

 — Erinn Lynch represents the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

 
