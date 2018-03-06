Sansum Names 2018 Visiting Professor of Surgery

Dr. O. James Garden has been selected by Sansum Clinic as the Visiting Professor of Surgery for Surgical Academic Week 2018, March 5-9. He is the seventh recognized visiting professor of surgery and the first international visiting professor.

Sansum Clinic’s Visiting Professor of Surgery program provides expert educational seminars for practicing Santa Barbara surgeons and physicians.

Importantly, it allows surgical residents in training at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital the chance to interact with the icons, leaders and outstanding teachers of the art of surgery.

“Dr. Ron Latimer had a vision for this program and in the seven years since it began, we have been fortunate to welcome outstanding surgeons to our community,” said Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, CEO of Sansum Clinic.

“By sharing their expertise with our surgical residents, surgical staff and patients, we are able to elevate the level of surgical knowledge available in Santa Barbara," he said.

"This program is one of the many examples of why we are so fortunate to have exceptional healthcare available in our small community,” he said.

Dr. Garden is the Regius Professor of Clinical Surgery and Honorary Consultant Surgeon, Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgical Services, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, University of Edinburgh.

He was appointed Surgeon to the Queen in Scotland in 2004 and was made commander of the British Empire in the Queen’s New Year’s Honors list in 2014.

He is a graduate of the University of Edinburgh and undertook his postgraduate training as a hepatobiliary, pancreatic and liver transplant surgeon in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Paris.

He has written extensively with nearly 270 research and clinical articles to his name, and he has authored or edited 13 surgical textbooks. He has a strong interest in surgical training and education.

Dr. Garden will present a public lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, in Lovelace Conference Hall, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, 540 W. Pueblo St. There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m.

The topic will be Edinburgh’s Illuminati: Charles Darwin, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Lord Lister and Grave Robbers (Knox, Burke and Hare) and how they contributed to advancements in medicine and surgery.

Reservations required; contact Juli Askew, 681-7762 or email [email protected] by March 5 to reserve a seat.

Dr. Garden follows six other visiting professors: Drs. John L. Cameron (Johns Hopkins) 2012; Hiram C. Polk, Jr. (University of Louisville) 2013; Julie Ann Freischlag (UC Davis School of Medicine) 2014; Keith D. Lillemoe (Massachusetts General Hospital) 2015; Michael G. Sarr (Mayo Clinic) 2016; Barbara Lee Bass 2017 (Houston Methodist Hospital).

This educational program that advances the level of surgical care available locally, is made possible by support from the Title Sponsor Cottage Health, and patients, medical groups, individual community surgeons and physicians, and corporate donors.

— Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic.