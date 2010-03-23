Sansum, Neighborhood Clinics Team Up to Promote Breast Cancer Prevention

Under the program, low-income women in their 40s now have access to free mammograms

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and the Sansum Clinic are proud to announce an enhanced collaboration to strengthen breast cancer prevention among low-income women in the Santa Barbara area.

With the SBNC/Sansum Clinic Breast Cancer Prevention Program, low-income women in their 40s will once again have access to free mammograms as part of their ongoing checkup routine.

In 2009, the California Department of Public Health made a drastic cut to its Every Woman Counts program statewide, discontinuing free mammograms to women in their 40s who earn less than $22,000 a year. Mammograms for qualifying women age 50 or older are still covered by the program.

According to the National Cancer Institute, one in eight American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during the course of their lifetime. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the earlier it can be removed and treated, prolonging lifespan and lessening costs of more aggressive interventions required in late-stage cancer development.

Regardless of age, if breast cancer is first detected after it has already metastasized to another area of the body, chances of surviving five years is only about 23 percent.

For more information about the SBNC/Sansum Clinic Breast Cancer Prevention Program, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.617.7853.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for the Sansum Clinic.