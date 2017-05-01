Sansum Psychiatry, Psychology Department Moving

Beginning Monday, May 15, Sansum Clinic State Street Psychiatry & Psychology will be at 3916 State St., Suite 300, Santa Barbara. Richard Steinberg also will move to the new State Street location.

The Sansum Psychiatry & Psychology Department's new office is on upper State Street across the street from Five Points Shopping Center and near Sansum Clinic Pesetas Urgent Care & Multi-Specialty Clinic.

The site provides easy access to Highways 101 and 154, and can be reached by MTD bus lines 3, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11.

For more information about Sansum Clinic’s locations and services, visit www.SansumClinic.org.

Sansum Clinic, founded in 1921, serves more than 150,000 patients (800,000 visits) annually at our 22 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County. To learn more, visit www.sansumclinic.org.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.