Sansum Sees Squash As a Way to Smash Diabetes

Rates of type 2 diabetes continue to rise across the country, according to William Sansum Diabetes Center in Santa Barbara.

For many young people at risk of this type of diabetes, positive lifestyle changes, especially physical activity, can have a major impact in reducing personal risk of developing the condition, Sansum said.

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) has visited the Santa Barbara School of Squash (SBSOS) twice, including this week, to see how SBSOS is promoting physical activity for local young people as well as providing after school academic activities.

SBSOS is a nonprofit after-school program that provides tutoring, squash instruction, and mentoring to underprivileged youth in Santa Barbara.

Many of the SBSOS students are from the local Latino community where rates of diabetes are almost double that seen in the background population, Sansum said.

As one game of squash burns about 1,000 calories, playing squash is a great way to achieve personal fitness and is highly enjoyed by many participants, Sansum said.

During the visits, Henry Valora, from SDRI, talked with students, ages 10-13, about the importance of physical activity and healthy eating as a way to prevent diabetes and other serious medical conditions.

In turn, the SBSOS students showed off their skills at the game of squash, many of whom already are achieving a high standard.

The SBSOS students were mostly of Latino descent and expressed interest in learning more about diabetes, as many of their family members already had been affected by diabetes, Sansum said.

The students also heard more about Mil Familias, the major initiative launched by SDRI aimed at dramatically reducing rates of diabetes for Latino families on the Central Coast. Mil Familias eventually will enroll 1,000 local families.

Also, for the first time in this population, Mil Familias will look at the five major determinants of health and disease (genetics, biology, behavior, psychology, society) covering some 100 variables to try to understand why diabetes is so common and, most importantly, what can be done to reduce the risk for adults, children and young people, Sansum said.

— Regina Ruiz for William Sansum Diabetes Center.