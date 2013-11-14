Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:21 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sansum Clinic Still Negotiating to Be Included in State Insurance Exchange

Officials say they're 'making progress' in ensuring primary and specialty care services are available under Covered California's plans

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 14, 2013 | 8:58 p.m.

Sansum Clinic still isn't included in the Covered California state insurance exchange, although officials have been negotiating with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to get in by next year.

They are “making progress,” marketing director Jill Fonte said Thursday.

Sansum Clinic’s primary and specialty care services handle 61,000 patient visits every month on the South Coast, and neither type of provider is included in the exchange’s insurance plans.

CEO Kurt Ransohoff said Sansum didn’t become aware of it until open enrollment started Oct. 1, but that it had always planned to be in the exchange.

Since those services aren’t included now, that means people who buy plans through the state exchange won’t be able to use their insurance to see doctors at Sansum Clinic next year.

Anthem and Blue Shield are the only two insurance companies with plans on the state exchange for Santa Barbara County, and Sansum is negotiating reimbursement rates — how much the insurance companies would pay Sansum providers for patient visits and services.

Statewide, insurance companies haven’t confirmed their provider networks — which doctors are available for which insurance plans — and patients and providers are still grappling with the issue.

In a recent seminar hosted by CenCal Health, the county’s Medi-Cal administrator, providers said they weren’t sure about their own contracts with insurance companies and whether they will be accepting patients with Covered California insurance plans.

Cottage Health System, which operates three acute care hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez, has said it negotiated to keep its current reimbursement contracts for next year with the insurance companies. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 