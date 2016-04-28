Santa ‘Aarbara Fair & Expo Welcomes Visitors Aboard For Pirate-Themed Fun

Swashbuckling activities at the Santa Barbara Earl Warren Showgrounds include carnival rides, entertainment stages and a livestock area

The giant Ferris wheel visible from Highway 101 beckons people to the pirate-themed Santa ‘Aarbara Fair & Expo at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Entertainment stages, a livestock area, cooking competitions and carnival rides are all part of the fun for this year’s event, which runs through Sunday night at 3400 Calle Real.

There is a petting zoo with pony rides for kids and All Alaskan Racing Pigs that “run around the track, jump the hurdles and compete for the honor of being the fastest little piggy in all the Seven Seas,” organizers said.

The Pirate’s Cove and Treasure Island exhibit buildings will showcase local artwork, foods, arts & crafts, horticulture and other displays.

The pirate ship entrance welcomes visitors with a “yo ho ho and a barrel of fun” from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, with the carnival closing at 10 p.m.

Open hours for the rest of the Fair & Expo are:

Friday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., carnival closes at midnight

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. carnival closes at midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., carnival closes at 10 p.m.

Tickets and a full schedule of events are available on the Earl Warren Showgrounds website here.

