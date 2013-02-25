Santa Ana Winds, Heat Wave by Week’s End Could Spur Wildfire Danger

The National Weather Service warned Sunday night that gusty winds, very dry conditions and a warming trend over the next few days could lead to an increased risk of wildfire by late in the week.

Weather officials said computer models are indicating that santa ana winds are likely to develop by Thursday, just as temperatures are forecast to rise into the low to mid-70s on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Clear skies and daytime temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s are expected through Wednesday with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Beginning Thursday, however, conditions will be heating up, with high temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

Gusty offshore winds and a long, northwesterly swell will continue to generate high surf and dangerous rip currents along the Central Coast, forecasters say.

The weather service said frost is likely early Monday in Santa Barbara County’s coastal canyons and valleys.

