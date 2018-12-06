Santa and Tamales a Merry Holiday Mingling at Carpinteria Festival

The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center presents its first ever Holiday Tamale Festival, complete with two live bands, craft activities, and an evening dance party, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at 855 Linden Ave. in downtown Carpinteria.

Reynaldo’s Bakery and Oaxaca Fresh will offer tamales for sale and to order for the holidays starting at noon Live holiday music performances will be provided by local band The Yules. A free children’s craft activity will be available noon-3 p.m.



After participating in the 3 p.m. Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade, Santa will stop by to hear Christmas wishes from local children.



The Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place across the street at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Cate School Camarata, which will lead the public back into the Arts Center courtyard for live music and dancing to SuperStoked.

Arts Family members of the Carpinteria Arts Center will receive premium reserved seating for the Holiday Spirit Parade.



For more information, visit www.CarpinteriaArtsCenter.org or call 805-684-7789.

— Rebecca Stebbins for Carpinteria Arts Center.