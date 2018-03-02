Santa Babara Wins Santa Ynez Tourney; San Marcos’ Aryeh Keating Shoots a 69

Golf

Santa Barbara High won the team title and San Marcos freshman Aryeh Keating earned medalist honors at the Santa Ynez mini tournament on Friday at the Alisal Ranch Golf Course.

Keating shot a 3-under par 69 for the Royals on a drizzly day in Solvang.

"Aryeh had a stellar day," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "He played smart golf and was able to make some good putts. His poise is remarkable, especially considering he is just a freshman."



Santa Barbara won with a score of 400, Dos Pueblos was second at 419, San Marcors came in third with a 441 and Santa Ynez shot 502.