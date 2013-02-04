Week Ahead Expected to be Cooler, with Rain Possible Beginning Thursday Night

After a glorious Super Bowl Sunday, cooler temperatures will return to Santa Barbara County on Monday, with a chance of rain Thursday night and Friday.

The National Weather Service warned of hazardous high surf and an increased threat of rip currents at all beaches through Monday night.

Forecasters expect Monday to be sunny with daytime highs in the mid-60s on the South Coast and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday through Thursday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s.

A new storm system is likely to arrive on the Central Coast later in the week with a chance of rain Thursday night, diminishing to a chance of showers Friday. Gusty northwest winds are possible Friday as the storm moves on.

Weekend temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 50s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.