Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:54 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Week Ahead Expected to be Cooler, with Rain Possible Beginning Thursday Night

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | February 4, 2013 | 12:05 a.m.

After a glorious Super Bowl Sunday, cooler temperatures will return to Santa Barbara County on Monday, with a chance of rain Thursday night and Friday.

The National Weather Service warned of hazardous high surf and an increased threat of rip currents at all beaches through Monday night.

Forecasters expect Monday to be sunny with daytime highs in the mid-60s on the South Coast and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday through Thursday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s.

A new storm system is likely to arrive on the Central Coast later in the week with a chance of rain Thursday night, diminishing to a chance of showers Friday. Gusty northwest winds are possible Friday as the storm moves on.

Weekend temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 50s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 