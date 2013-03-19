Single-Car Crash Sends 94-Year-Old Man to Hospital

A 94-year-old Santa Barbara man was hospitalized Tuesday after he lost control of his car and crashed down an embankment, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, apparently became disoriented as he was headed down the hill on the 300 block of Alameda Padre Serra toward the round-about on the Lower Eastside, said Lt. Paul McCaffrey.

The man’s Lexus ran off the road at about 3:30 p.m., and ended up some 25 feet below the roadway, McCaffrey said.

“Witnesses said he looked out of it,” McCaffrey said.

The victim was stuck in the car for a while, and emergency personnel had to be extra careful in removing him due to his age, McCaffrey said, adding that the vehicle sustained major damage.

He was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details on his injuries and condition were not available Tuesday night.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.