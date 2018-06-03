Santa Barbara-Area Hotels Offering Special Resident Rates During the Holidays

Living in Santa Barbara, it’s not hard to get family and friends to visit, especially during the holidays. The hard part is having enough space for everyone.

Visit Santa Barbara’s Holiday Extra Bedroom promotion is designed to help alleviate this problem by working with hotels to offer local specials Nov. 15 through Jan. 15. Family and friends of Santa Barbara residents who stay at any of the participating properties will receive a reduced rate or a free night stay with a minimum number of room nights booked.

“Residents are great hosts and often the best tour guides. Our office has created this promotion to help our local residents and their guests have a more comfortable and affordable holiday season,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “This promotion also will encourage visitation during what is a slow season for tourism for our region.”

With close to 30 properties along Santa Barbara’s South Coast participating, locals will be able to find the right hotel to meet the needs of their family and friends. The properties range from intimate bed and breakfasts to upscale properties and everything in between. Offers include:

» Harbor View Inn — Stay any three nights and get the fourth night free, or stay two nights Sunday through Thursday and receive a complimentary 50-minute spa treatment at the hotel’s Spa Beaumontia

» Pacifica Suites — 25 percent off on all stays, includes complimentary cooked-to-order breakfast daily, complimentary wine reception Monday through Thursday

» Secret Garden Inn and Cottages — Stay two nights in a hot tub suite and get the third night free

» Best Western PLUS South Coast Inn — Stay two nights get the third night free

» Lemon Tree Inn — 30 percent off the rack rate

Click here for the full list of participating hotels, blackout dates and instructions on how to book. Be sure to check out the Calendar of Events as well for holiday activities during that time period.

— Jaime Shaw is a communications associate for Visit Santa Barbara.