Santa Barbara-Goleta-Montecito Open House Listings: May 1, 2011
Coldwell Banker, Prudential, Sotheby's and Village Properties post Sunday open house listings
By Noozhawk Real Estate Desk | April 30, 2011 | 8:45 p.m.
Sunday, May 1, 2011
» Click here for a PDF of Coldwell Banker’s Open House listings for Sunday, May 1, 2011.
» Click here for a PDF of Prudential California Realty’s Open House listings for Sunday, May 1, 2011.
» Click here for a PDF of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Open House listings for Sunday, May 1, 2011.
» Click here for a PDF of Village Properties’ Open House listings for Sunday, May 1, 2011.
