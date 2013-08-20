Santa Barbara’s Transient Occupancy Tax Revenue Up 12.5% in July

In the first month of the new fiscal year, the City of Santa Barbara collected more than $2 million in transient occupancy taxes, resulting in growth of 12.5 percent over the same month last year.

Continued good weather and additional available rooms in the city appear to be the primary factors for the TOT growth this month.

The fiscal year 2014 TOT budget is $16,202,000 and assumes an overall growth of 10.4 percent in relation to fiscal year 2013. The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30 each year.

Click here to view the transient occupancy tax table.

— Genie Wilson is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.