Santa Barbara’s Transient Occupancy Tax Revenue Up 17% in December

The City of Santa Barbara received $925,205 in transient occupancy tax (TOT) for the month of December.

That month’s returns were 17.1 percent over the previous December, despite having one fewer weekend day in the month.

December marks the midpoint in the city’s fiscal year. Through the first six months, the city has collected more than $8.87 million in revenues, which is an increase of 12 percent over the same period last year.

This exceeds the budgeted growth of 10.4 percent. The current budget for TOT is $16,202,000.

Click here to view the transient occupancy tax table.

— Genie Wilson is a treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.