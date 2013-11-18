TynanGroup Prepares to Mark Big Milestones in New Funk Zone Location

Santa Barbara firm's larger headquarters brings all of its companies under roof, with The Lab slated to launch in January

Some local entrepreneurs decided more than a year ago to buy a three-story commercial building, quietly tucked away in the heart of Santa Barbara’s up-and-coming Funk Zone.

The executives of TynanGroup Inc. think they timed the purchase just right, since the area appears to be gaining the same level of exciting momentum that the national real estate development services firm plans to generate.

Final renovations have wrapped up at the new headquarters of the Santa Barbara-based firm, which used to occupy space on upper De la Vina Street before taking over the old Big Dog Sportswear headquarters at 121 Gray Ave.

The move means all TynanGroup companies will be under one roof, with Anchor Point IT Solutions on the first floor, MedBridge on the second and VG Life Sciences Inc. — the firm’s latest edition — on the third.

TynanGroup has been a longtime staple of the area, logging more than two decades and $4 billion worth of experience in helping the development of industries, including luxury hotels and resorts, surgery centers, residential developments and banks, among others.

The larger space will also allow the firm to launch The Lab, a state-of-the-art facility on the first floor that will include working out, yoga and physical therapy areas, as well as software programs that examine movement and running to improve performance.

TynanGroup Chief Financial Officer David Odell said The Lab is slated to open in January as a partnership with Elite Performance & Rehabilitation Center and P3, of which Tynan is also part owner.

“We’re doing some pretty significant science,” Odell said of work in The Lab. “This is sort of a coming together.”

John Tynan, president and founder of the company, said the firm is excited to mark several milestones in 2014. Near the top of the list are revolutionary advances toward discovering and manufacturing drugs to combat cancer and autoimmune and infectious diseases, such as HIV/AIDS — a key reason why TynanGroup in March decided to heavily invest in VG Life Sciences, a Pasadena publicly traded biotechnology company.

Tynan said the biotech company moved to Santa Barbara in July so TynanGroup could take over management and continue to push clinical trials forward.

“What we saw was an opportunity,” Tynan told Noozhawk.

VG Life Sciences Inc. has contracted a Canadian laboratory to perform a new pre-clinical study of its patented peptide VG1177, which prevents the survival of pro-inflammatory cells under conditions where inflammation is unwanted.

By 2014, Tynan said, the firm will have completed a trial of the cancer drug and made way to begin clinical trials of the autoimmune drug with humans.

That potential human impact to produce an AIDS-fighting peptide that is easily reproduced and accessible keeps TynanGroup focused on its goals, which also include going through the process to obtain auditable financial statements (so public stocks are easier to trade).

“That’s really exciting news,” Tynan said. “It’s revolutionary. Stay tuned.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.