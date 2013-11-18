Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

TynanGroup Prepares to Mark Big Milestones in New Funk Zone Location

Santa Barbara firm's larger headquarters brings all of its companies under roof, with The Lab slated to launch in January

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 18, 2013 | 10:13 p.m.

Some local entrepreneurs decided more than a year ago to buy a three-story commercial building, quietly tucked away in the heart of Santa Barbara’s up-and-coming Funk Zone.

The executives of TynanGroup Inc. think they timed the purchase just right, since the area appears to be gaining the same level of exciting momentum that the national real estate development services firm plans to generate.

Final renovations have wrapped up at the new headquarters of the Santa Barbara-based firm, which used to occupy space on upper De la Vina Street before taking over the old Big Dog Sportswear headquarters at 121 Gray Ave.

The move means all TynanGroup companies will be under one roof, with Anchor Point IT Solutions on the first floor, MedBridge on the second and VG Life Sciences Inc. — the firm’s latest edition — on the third.

TynanGroup has been a longtime staple of the area, logging more than two decades and $4 billion worth of experience in helping the development of industries, including luxury hotels and resorts, surgery centers, residential developments and banks, among others.

The larger space will also allow the firm to launch The Lab, a state-of-the-art facility on the first floor that will include working out, yoga and physical therapy areas, as well as software programs that examine movement and running to improve performance.

TynanGroup Chief Financial Officer David Odell said The Lab is slated to open in January as a partnership with Elite Performance & Rehabilitation Center and P3, of which Tynan is also part owner.

“We’re doing some pretty significant science,” Odell said of work in The Lab. “This is sort of a coming together.”

John Tynan, president and founder of the company, said the firm is excited to mark several milestones in 2014. Near the top of the list are revolutionary advances toward discovering and manufacturing drugs to combat cancer and autoimmune and infectious diseases, such as HIV/AIDS — a key reason why TynanGroup in March decided to heavily invest in VG Life Sciences, a Pasadena publicly traded biotechnology company.

Tynan said the biotech company moved to Santa Barbara in July so TynanGroup could take over management and continue to push clinical trials forward.

“What we saw was an opportunity,” Tynan told Noozhawk.

VG Life Sciences Inc. has contracted a Canadian laboratory to perform a new pre-clinical study of its patented peptide VG1177, which prevents the survival of pro-inflammatory cells under conditions where inflammation is unwanted.

By 2014, Tynan said, the firm will have completed a trial of the cancer drug and made way to begin clinical trials of the autoimmune drug with humans.

That potential human impact to produce an AIDS-fighting peptide that is easily reproduced and accessible keeps TynanGroup focused on its goals, which also include going through the process to obtain auditable financial statements (so public stocks are easier to trade).

“That’s really exciting news,” Tynan said. “It’s revolutionary. Stay tuned.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 