Santa Barbara 100 Cycling Riding High in October

The Central Coast cycling event, the Santa Barbara 100 (SB100), is gearing up for its annual community bike ride, starting and ending at Santa Barbara’s Leadbetter Beach on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The volunteer-run nonprofit organization has announced this year’s charity recipients and sponsors ahead of its final price increase on Sept. 4.

The SB100 is a national 501c(3) organization donating all proceeds of the event to local charities. Cottage Children’s Medical Center returns as the primary charity recipient, with contributions going to their family assist fund.

Proceeds also will be donated to the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, Andrew Popp Memorial Scholarship Program, Emory Foundation, and Riviera Youth Bike Team.

“The SB100 is a great opportunity for the community to come together and tackle one of the most scenic bike rides in the country, but it’s especially rewarding to know it’s all to offer support, education, and hope to children and families in challenging situations,” said Jeff Ridenour, Santa Barbara 100 Board president.

“Thanks to the help of our incredible sponsors we are able to make this ride a truly world-class experience while maximizing our funding to support our charity recipients,” he said.

For the third year in a row, Silver Air, the Santa Barbara-based jet management company, is the Santa Barbara 100 title sponsor while Gibraltar Wealth Management of UBS Bank returns as sponsor of the Gibraltar Challenge, a seven-mile, 3,000-foot time trail up Santa Barbara’s Gibraltar Road.

Gold sponsors for the event are: Clif Bar, The Fess Parker, M. Special Brewing Company, Trek Bicycles, Gerard’s Paella, and Stinner Frameworks.

Silver sponsors: Primal Wear, JR Electric, Foundation Real Estate Group, Damitz Brooks Nightingale Turner Morrisset, and McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams.

Bronze sponsors: Solid Rock Tile & Stone, Impulse Communications, and Logic Monitor.

The SB100 offers four courses through beautiful and challenging locations, with skill levels from beginner to expert. Courses include the traditional 100-mile century ride featuring the Gibraltar Challenge, as well as a 34-mile, 100 km, and 100 km featuring the Gibraltar Challenge.

All SB100 course packages include access to aid stations, start-to-finish time tracking, a technical shirt, and lunch and beer gardens at the finish line.

Prices increase for the final time on Sept. 4 for late registration, before the ride on Oct. 21. Registration information for the SB100 is at www.sb100.org/register.html.

100 mile: Regular registration, $140; late registration, $150

100 km: Regular registration, $120, late registration, $130

100 km + Gibraltar: Regular registration, $120; late registration, $130

34 mile: Regular registration, $80; late registration, $90

For more information, visit www.sb100.org.

— Tyler Hutt for Santa Barbara 100.