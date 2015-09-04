Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:50 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara 100 Adds Duo of Youth Cycling Teams to Roster

By Van Holmes for Santa Barbara 100 | September 4, 2015 | 4:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara 100 has added two local youth cycling programs, the Echelon Junior Cycling Team and the Riviera Youth Bike Team, to its growing roster of riders for the October 17 event.

In keeping with the mission of the non-profit cycling event to support local children and charities, SB100 has granted the youth riding clubs free entry to the ride and booth space at the event expo to further promote youth cycling programs within the community.

“These are some incredible young cyclists representing great programs for local kids, and we’re excited to provide them this opportunity to engage with the Santa Barbara cycling community,” said Tricia Middleton, Santa Barbara 100 volunteer board of directors and executive committee member. “We’re proud to help spread awareness of the Echelon and Riviera programs so that we may continue to cultivate the future of our cycling community.”

The Echelon Junior Cycling Team is a local cycling development program committed to developing each rider’s skills and fitness as cyclists, as well as their personal growth and commitment to the community.

Echelon Juniors have collected eight medals and produced a National Champion and a Silver Medalist at the Junior National Cycling Championships.

Team member Ruben Saatjian is a 16-year-old State Champion and is currently ranked fourth overall on the Gibraltar Challenge.

The junior team is a youth program under the Echelon Santa Barbara Club, a non-profit organization and registered United States Cycling Federation club since 1986, which is also a member of the Santa Barbara Bike Coalition.

The Riviera Youth Bike Team provides at-risk youth within the community an opportunity to motivate and instill teamwork and work ethic in a supportive and healthy environment.

The program was founded by Zack Bertges and the Santa Barbara Bike Coalition to support children ages 10 to 12 who are struggling with issues that include bullying, obesity, inactivity, low self-esteem, financial hardships and learning differences.

"RYBT coaches and I couldn't be more excited to prepare these kids for the SB100 34 miler!” Bertges said. “Santa Barbara has rallied to support in nutrition, gear, transportation, training facilities, professional guidance and more, and the kids have been loving every minute of it. We can't wait to introduce RYBT participants to our amazing cycling community."

The Echelon Junior Cycling Team and Rivera Youth Bike Team will participate in the 2015 Santa Barbara 100 Oct. 17 starting at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara, Calif.

“We applaud these young riders for completing any of the three SB100 courses and wish them the best of luck on Oct. 17,” Middleton said. “We look forward to recognizing their accomplishments at our awards ceremony and invite all of our participants to support and encourage these teams both on and off the course.”

— Van Holmes is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara 100.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 