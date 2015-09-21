Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:19 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara 100 and Silver Air Welcome VIP Riders to Charity-Tied ‘Flyer’s Club’

Santa Barbara and the surrounding area is a popular destination for cyclists. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara and the surrounding area is a popular destination for cyclists. (SB 100 photo)
By Van Holmes for Santa Barbara 100 | September 21, 2015 | 8:49 a.m.

The Santa Barbara 100 has announced the new 2015 riding package, the Flyer’s Club, providing participants an exclusive cycling experience tied to a charitable donation.

The $1,500 Flyer’s Club entry fee is mostly tax deductible, allowing registrants to make this world-class cycling event one of their annual charitable contributions.

The charities benefiting from this year’s Santa Barbara 100 include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, the Emory Foundation, The Santa Barbara Bike Coalition and the Andrew Popp Memorial Scholarship Program.

This year, the Santa Barbara 100 is committed to raising $100,000 for these charities, with the Flyer’s Club playing a critical role in reaching this goal.

“The SB100 is so much more than just a cycling event with an all volunteer board and staff and a commitment to donate all profits back to specific local and national charities,” said Tricia Middleton, SB100 board member. “Santa Barbara is one of the most popular cycling destinations in the world, and we’re creating a VIP experience in the Flyer’s Club that gives riders an epic experience combined with an investment in our charities. If you love to ride, and you’re planning to give to charity this year, why not do both at the same time with the Santa Barbara 100?”

The Flyer’s Club was inspired in part by the SB100’s presenting sponsor, Silver Air. Anyone who books a Silver Air charter flight to the event will automatically receive a Flyer’s Club entry with Silver Air donating the $1,500 VIP entry fee to the event charities.

Flyer’s Club members will enjoy an all-inclusive luxury experience for this year’s event.

In addition to entry to any course of their choosing, Flyer’s Club members will receive numerous perks both on and off the course such as a VIP reception Friday before the ride, reserved parking at the expo, VIP bike parking at the starting line and finish line and a VIP pre-ride hospitality tent with coffee, juice and breakfast items.

Members will also receive a Santa Barbara 100 Flyers Club duffle bag with a full race kit, complete with a technical shirt and water bottle.

On the course, Flyer’s Club members will have full VIP treatment with the option of front-row staging at the start of the course, along with a front row bike valet and access to a professional bike mechanic on site.

Once finished, members can return to the hospitality tent featuring a gourmet lunch, complimentary massage and beer and wine service.

This year, the Santa Barbara 100 will take place Oct. 17, 2015, at Leadbetter Beach. The event will feature three distance options: 100 mile, 100 km, and 34 mile.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

— Van Holmes represents the Santa Barbara 100.

 
