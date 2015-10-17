Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:46 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Geared Up for Peak Performance, Santa Barbara 100 Bicyclists Hit Their Ride

About 1,000 riders participate in Saturday's 100-mile, 100-kilometer and 34-mile routes throughout South Coast

Team Silver Air, the race’s title sponsor, gets ready to head out on the 100-mile course at Saturday’s Santa Barbara 100 ride.
Team Silver Air, the race’s title sponsor, gets ready to head out on the 100-mile course at Saturday’s Santa Barbara 100 ride.  (Santa Barbara 100 photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 17, 2015 | 2:00 p.m.

Bicyclists covered a lot of ground Saturday at the Santa Barbara 100 ride, winding their way up narrow roads in the foothills and pedaling through South Coast neighborhoods.

The event, previously known as the Santa Barbara Century, featured 100-mile, 100-kilometer (62-mile) and 34-mile routes for the 1,000-or-so riders.

All profits from the ride are given to local charities, including the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Emory Foundation, Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and Andrew Popp Memorial Scholarship Program.

Organizers had almost 1,000 riders registered by Friday morning and hoped to sell out, with 1,200 riders, by the time the race started.

In addition to the ride routes and aid stations, the Santa Barbara 100 featured a Kids Activity Zone and festival at the Leadbetter Beach finish line.

The Santa Barbara 100 is a ride, not a race, but there was a “King of the Mountain” jersey and major bragging rights at stake for the winner of the Gibraltar Wealth Management Challenge, a 7-mile time trial up Gibraltar Road gaining 3,000 feet of elevation.

The Riviera Youth Bike Team pedals off on the 34-mile course Saturday. Click to view larger
The Riviera Youth Bike Team pedals off on the 34-mile course Saturday. (Santa Barbara 100 photo)

The 100-mile course has 9,000 feet of climbing including the challenge. The 100-kilometer route has 4,000 feet of elevation gain and the 34-mile ride has 2,200 feet of climbing.

The first finishers reached Leadbetter Beach around 10 a.m., according to organizers, and others rode in throughout the late morning and afternoon.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Bikers take a break at the Montecito Covenant Church aid station along the Santa Barbara 100 route Saturday morning. Click to view larger
Bikers take a break at the Montecito Covenant Church aid station along the Santa Barbara 100 route Saturday morning. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
Bikers head down the hill toward Leadbetter Beach’s finish line during Saturday’s Santa Barbara 100 ride. Click to view larger
Bikers head down the hill toward Leadbetter Beach’s finish line during Saturday’s Santa Barbara 100 ride.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo )
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 