Geared Up for Peak Performance, Santa Barbara 100 Bicyclists Hit Their Ride

About 1,000 riders participate in Saturday's 100-mile, 100-kilometer and 34-mile routes throughout South Coast

Bicyclists covered a lot of ground Saturday at the Santa Barbara 100 ride, winding their way up narrow roads in the foothills and pedaling through South Coast neighborhoods.

The event, previously known as the Santa Barbara Century, featured 100-mile, 100-kilometer (62-mile) and 34-mile routes for the 1,000-or-so riders.

All profits from the ride are given to local charities, including the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Emory Foundation, Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and Andrew Popp Memorial Scholarship Program.

Organizers had almost 1,000 riders registered by Friday morning and hoped to sell out, with 1,200 riders, by the time the race started.

In addition to the ride routes and aid stations, the Santa Barbara 100 featured a Kids Activity Zone and festival at the Leadbetter Beach finish line.

The Santa Barbara 100 is a ride, not a race, but there was a “King of the Mountain” jersey and major bragging rights at stake for the winner of the Gibraltar Wealth Management Challenge, a 7-mile time trial up Gibraltar Road gaining 3,000 feet of elevation.

The 100-mile course has 9,000 feet of climbing including the challenge. The 100-kilometer route has 4,000 feet of elevation gain and the 34-mile ride has 2,200 feet of climbing.

The first finishers reached Leadbetter Beach around 10 a.m., according to organizers, and others rode in throughout the late morning and afternoon.

