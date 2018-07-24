Tuesday, July 24 , 2018, 9:34 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Beachside Santa Barbara Wine Festival Draws Hundreds of Attendees

Wineries, breweries and chefs serve the crowd at Saturday's Chase Palm Park event

wine festival

Crystal Coulster, Ashley Mines, Bri Rivlin and Tamara Vyncke soak up the sun at Saturday's Beachside Wine Festival in Santa Barbara. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

< 3825 > of 6
wine festival

Laura Drzemiecki and staff from Uqsha Genuine Panama Hats sell their wares at the wine festival. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

< 3826 > of 6
wine festival

Sasha Burrows and Martin Gauthia from Rideau Vineyard pour wine at Saturday's event. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

< 3827 > of 6
wine festival

Beachside Wine Festival guests Caroline Barbee and Mike Vaccako enjoy themselves Saturday. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

< 3829 > of 6
wine festival

Liz Jacobson, tasting room manager at Garre Vineyard & Winery, serves wine at the festival. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

< 3828 > of 6
wine festival

Beachside Wine Festival brings hundreds of people to Santa Barbara's Chase Palm Park Saturday. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

< 3830 > of 6
 
By Sheridan Taphorn, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 24, 2018 | 8:46 p.m.

Hundreds of wine lovers headed to Chase Palm Park Saturday to enjoy the 15th annual California Wine Festival on the Santa Barbara waterfront, where guests soaked up the sun beachside and enjoyed wine and food tasting, and live music. 

“We could not have asked for a more fabulous way to spend our Saturday with beautiful 80 degree weather and a good selection of wine and food,” said Tamara Vyncke, a guest attending with a group of friends. “This festival is perfect because you can graze all the booths and not feel rushed,” she said.

The festival location let guests soak up the sun and enjoy the ocean breeze while trying California wines and pairing them with appetizers from local chefs.

“This is my first time in Santa Barbara and I'm very excited to showcase our wine at this festival,” said Liz Jacobson, Tasting Room Manager at Garre Vineyard & Winery in Livermore Valley Wine Country. “Everyone is so happy and friendly, it's a great vibe to be around, and not to mention an awesome view.”

This year there were more than 50 different participating wineries ranging from Santa Barbara to Napa Valley. 

“This is a great way for people to get to know our wine and for us to get to know the Santa Barbara crowd,” said Martin Gauthia from Rideau Vineyard in Solvang. “We are located only 45 minutes away so it's a good way for us to get our name out there.”

Many vendors also attended the festival selling clothing, hats, and kitchen gadgets that incorporated the theme of wine tasting.

“We look forward to this festival every year and we actually had one guest from San Diego drive all the way up here just to see us,” said Laura Drzemiecki, Regional Manager of Uqsha Genuine Panama Hats. “It’s nice to see and catch up with past customers”

The festival also included more than 10 regional microbreweries for guests to taste some beer alongside the wine and food offerings. 

wine festival crowd Click to view larger
Beachside Wine Festival brings hundreds of people to Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park Saturday.  (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

“There is a variety of booths for us to sample and I like that it connects everyone,” said Ashley Mines, a guest attending the festival.

Energetic sounds from the Reggae/Soca band Upstream could be heard throughout the day and guests sang and danced to the music.

The festival ended with Rombauer Vineyards in St. Helena winning best winery of 2018, which was voted on by the attendees.

Saturday's Beachside Wine Festival wrapped up the three-day event in Santa Barbara, which included the Old Spanish Nights on Thursday and Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting event on Friday. 

“We always have so much fun at this festival and look forward to this weekend just as much as Fiesta,” guests Caroline Barbee and Mike Vaccako said.

Noozhawk intern Sheridan Taphorn can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 