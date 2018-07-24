Beachside Santa Barbara Wine Festival Draws Hundreds of Attendees

Laura Drzemiecki and staff from Uqsha Genuine Panama Hats sell their wares at the wine festival. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

Crystal Coulster, Ashley Mines, Bri Rivlin and Tamara Vyncke soak up the sun at Saturday's Beachside Wine Festival in Santa Barbara. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

Hundreds of wine lovers headed to Chase Palm Park Saturday to enjoy the 15th annual California Wine Festival on the Santa Barbara waterfront, where guests soaked up the sun beachside and enjoyed wine and food tasting, and live music.

“We could not have asked for a more fabulous way to spend our Saturday with beautiful 80 degree weather and a good selection of wine and food,” said Tamara Vyncke, a guest attending with a group of friends. “This festival is perfect because you can graze all the booths and not feel rushed,” she said.

The festival location let guests soak up the sun and enjoy the ocean breeze while trying California wines and pairing them with appetizers from local chefs.

“This is my first time in Santa Barbara and I'm very excited to showcase our wine at this festival,” said Liz Jacobson, Tasting Room Manager at Garre Vineyard & Winery in Livermore Valley Wine Country. “Everyone is so happy and friendly, it's a great vibe to be around, and not to mention an awesome view.”

This year there were more than 50 different participating wineries ranging from Santa Barbara to Napa Valley.

“This is a great way for people to get to know our wine and for us to get to know the Santa Barbara crowd,” said Martin Gauthia from Rideau Vineyard in Solvang. “We are located only 45 minutes away so it's a good way for us to get our name out there.”

Many vendors also attended the festival selling clothing, hats, and kitchen gadgets that incorporated the theme of wine tasting.

“We look forward to this festival every year and we actually had one guest from San Diego drive all the way up here just to see us,” said Laura Drzemiecki, Regional Manager of Uqsha Genuine Panama Hats. “It’s nice to see and catch up with past customers”

The festival also included more than 10 regional microbreweries for guests to taste some beer alongside the wine and food offerings.

“There is a variety of booths for us to sample and I like that it connects everyone,” said Ashley Mines, a guest attending the festival.

Energetic sounds from the Reggae/Soca band Upstream could be heard throughout the day and guests sang and danced to the music.

The festival ended with Rombauer Vineyards in St. Helena winning best winery of 2018, which was voted on by the attendees.

Saturday's Beachside Wine Festival wrapped up the three-day event in Santa Barbara, which included the Old Spanish Nights on Thursday and Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting event on Friday.

“We always have so much fun at this festival and look forward to this weekend just as much as Fiesta,” guests Caroline Barbee and Mike Vaccako said.

— Noozhawk intern Sheridan Taphorn can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.