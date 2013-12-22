Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:15 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Violent Crime Drops in Santa Barbara Even As Average Police Response Time Increases

Police Chief Cam Sanchez touts success of restorative policing, boost of officer corps and charts improved response for top-priority calls

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | December 22, 2013 | 11:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department had more officers on the streets and fewer calls from the public in 2013, but it actually took longer for police to respond this year.

Even though average times were slower overall, Police Chief Cam Sanchez said top-priority calls — for incidents that could result in injury or death — had faster response times in 2013.

He said it took police an average of 5.8 minutes to respond to a priority-one call, an improvement over last year's 6.2 minutes.

“We’re doing much better,” Sanchez said in a monthly report to the City Council.

Meanwhile, he said, violent crime declined in 2013, although there were more aggravated assaults and homicides.

In 2013, there have been 308 aggravated assaults and four homicides, including the case of Mallory Rae Dies, a 27-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an alleged DUI driver who then fled the crash scene in downtown Santa Barbara. She died of her injuries five days later. Raymond Morua, 32, a former aide to Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has been charged with murder in the collision.

Sanchez said SBPD has tried to rein in the city's burglary problem, which was “quite a challenge” last year. He has said that early release related to California's public-safety realignment has contributed to the increase in property crime.

For more than six years, the vast majority of vehicle burglaries have been from unlocked or running vehicles, some with the keys left in them. There have been 457 burglaries as of Tuesday, which is below last year’s total of 580.

Sanchez had better news on the community policing front.

The restorative policing program has helped place a few hundred homeless people in housing, reunited dozens with families, and helped many more find programs and services to make the transition off the streets.

Supervisor Sgt. Ed Olsen said some tranisents are resistant to services, but the program’s officers and social workers never stop trying. They make thousands of follow-up visits every year, he said.

“These are lifers," Olsen said. "They are going to need help for the rest of their lives in some fashion."

In its first two years, he said, the restorative court has helped 171 clients — clients who had been responsible for more than 6,000 police service calls previously.

“You can imagine the man hours involved,” he said, adding that 52 of the program's graduates have gone six months without any new arrests or citations.

Twenty-five people were housed permanently and there were 119 placements in different programs throughout California, he added.

With limited resources locally, he said there can be some benefit to sending these individuals elsewhere if it stops them from reverting back to their problem behaviors.

“We don’t send anybody anywhere without having a good plan in place to get them there,” he said.

Sanchez said police departments from around the country have been visiting SBPD to see how the restorative policing program works.

The SBPD also opened a community policing center at Franklin Neighborhood Center, which is a hub for beat coordinators and Lower Eastside residents. It’s still a pilot program, but residents are already asking about putting one on the Westside.

Sanchez said he even plans to hold office hours there next year.

SBPD is in “great shape” for staffing, with 143 officers, he said. The City Council has authorized over-hiring to keep the department fully staffed, and Sanchez said several future officers are going through academies right now. According to department data, SBPD had 141 officers in January 2012 and 138 by January 2013.

There are still vacancies in dispatch, and there always have been, Sanchez said.

Santa Barbara is not unique in that, since the job is stressful and many people discover they aren’t a good fit for it, he said.

“Dispatchers are hard to find and keep," he said. "Mostly keep."

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 