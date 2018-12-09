Pixel Tracker

Monday, December 10 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Boaters Deck the Hulls for Santa Barbara’s 32nd Annual Parade of Lights

To delight of spectators, 3 dozen boats light up the night during cruise around the harbor

Parade of Lights

A brightly decorated sport fishing boat was among nearly three dozen vessels participating in the 32nd annual Parade of Lights on Sunday evening in the Santa Barbara harbor. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4750 > of 7
Santa Claus

Santa Claus paddles his kayak out to join the Parade of Lights on Sunday evening. Photo taken with a Nikon D600 and Tamron lens (18-200mm). (www.ldarconte.com) (Lorraine DarConte)

< 4752 > of 7
Parade of Lights

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4751 > of 7
Parade of Lights

“Hollywood Holidays” was the theme of the evening. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4756 > of 7
Parade of Lights

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4753 > of 7
Parade of Lights

The Land Shark was among the fleet of vessels participating in the Parade of Lights. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4754 > of 7
Parade of Lights

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4755 > of 7
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 9, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

Nearly three dozen vessels decked out in holiday decorations and colorful lights cruised around the Santa Barbara harbor on Sunday evening during the 32nd annual Parade of Lights.

This year’s “Hollywood Holidays” theme was brightly evident in the participants’ glitzy decorations as swarms of spectators packed Stearns Wharf, the waterfront, the breakwater, the marina and on dozens of boats bobbing around the harbor to admire the dazzling entries.

Lights in the shape of an Oscar award and a cinema camera were just a few of the decorations on the boats on parade. People could use human-powered, commercial fishing, sailboats and power-driven vessels in the parade, according to Dominique Samario, public information officer with the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.

After the parade, the crowd was wowed by a five-minute fireworks display on West Beach.

Blankets and beach chairs were arrayed in advance to reserve prime viewing spots for the evening’s festivities. People bundled up in gloves and hats to brave the chilly weather.

Awards for the boaters sporting the best decorations were given out after the parade at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The gathering included gifts and cash prizes.

In the afternoon, families visited Santa Claus on the Navy pier in the marina, enjoyed 10 tons of “imported” snow and holiday music. Visitors also could take photos with the jolly man in red, and the first 300 children received free goody bags from Santa’s helpers.

The free event was sponsored by the 2018 Parade of Lights Committee, the Waterfront Department, Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, Santa Barbara Yacht Club and Stearns Wharf Business Association.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 