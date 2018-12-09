Boaters Deck the Hulls for Santa Barbara’s 32nd Annual Parade of Lights

To delight of spectators, 3 dozen boats light up the night during cruise around the harbor

The Land Shark was among the fleet of vessels participating in the Parade of Lights. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Claus paddles his kayak out to join the Parade of Lights on Sunday evening. Photo taken with a Nikon D600 and Tamron lens (18-200mm). (www.ldarconte.com) (Lorraine DarConte)

A brightly decorated sport fishing boat was among nearly three dozen vessels participating in the 32nd annual Parade of Lights on Sunday evening in the Santa Barbara harbor. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Nearly three dozen vessels decked out in holiday decorations and colorful lights cruised around the Santa Barbara harbor on Sunday evening during the 32nd annual Parade of Lights.

This year’s “Hollywood Holidays” theme was brightly evident in the participants’ glitzy decorations as swarms of spectators packed Stearns Wharf, the waterfront, the breakwater, the marina and on dozens of boats bobbing around the harbor to admire the dazzling entries.

Lights in the shape of an Oscar award and a cinema camera were just a few of the decorations on the boats on parade. People could use human-powered, commercial fishing, sailboats and power-driven vessels in the parade, according to Dominique Samario, public information officer with the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.

After the parade, the crowd was wowed by a five-minute fireworks display on West Beach.

Blankets and beach chairs were arrayed in advance to reserve prime viewing spots for the evening’s festivities. People bundled up in gloves and hats to brave the chilly weather.

Awards for the boaters sporting the best decorations were given out after the parade at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The gathering included gifts and cash prizes.

In the afternoon, families visited Santa Claus on the Navy pier in the marina, enjoyed 10 tons of “imported” snow and holiday music. Visitors also could take photos with the jolly man in red, and the first 300 children received free goody bags from Santa’s helpers.

The free event was sponsored by the 2018 Parade of Lights Committee, the Waterfront Department, Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, Santa Barbara Yacht Club and Stearns Wharf Business Association.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.