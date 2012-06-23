Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Revelers Come Out of the Blue

While the free-spirited revelry might have had something to do with the quantity of beer and fine spirits circling the crowd at Saturday’s 38th annual spectacle, it’s nonetheless a testament to the arts and the community that fosters such an atmosphere.
In other words, as one local put it, the Summer Solstice Celebration is a time to “embrace your weirdness and let your freak flag fly.”
Judging by this year’s Fantasy-themed floats, it is also a time for giving shape to the whims and fancies of creative hearts.
The procession started off at State and Cota streets with a lively game of leapfrog, performed by a tutu-clad crew that sailed by on rollerblades. An arc of balloons soon followed, giving way to increasingly dramatic presentations: a bicycle fitted with peacock wings, a throng of exotic birds, a towering dragon in a kaleidoscope of colors, a flowy-haired mermaid on a clamshell throne, and a confectionary castle crowned with a giant octopus.
“There’s so much imagination and hard work that goes into the parade,” said local teen Alison Mally. “The results are amazing.”
However, it wasn’t only participants who were involved in the Solstice masquerade. Plenty of local and tourist spectators took part as well.
Ashlyn Sanchez, who hails from Santa Clarita, heard about this year’s theme and immediately thought of a faun, which she fully realized in costume form: a brown furry bandeau top complete with matching pants and a pair of precarious heels.
“There are so many more people this year, and a lot more festivities,” said the Solstice veteran, “but it gets better every time.”
“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen, at least back in Florida,” said a tourist spectator. “There’s beautiful people, it’s cultural, and there are some great outfits. It’s about bringing the summer in.”
Scroll down the page for more Summer Solstice Parade coverage via Noozhawk’s Storify report.
I uploaded a @YouTube video http://youtu.be/X2VND4jnnMk?a Santa Barbara Summer Solstice freak festivalJon
Wonderful solstice day in Santa barbara! And tomorrow the celebration continues at the park! One more day of the solstice party:)Stephanie
Santa Barbara Solstice Festival ... getting the look ...
Anna http://pic.twitter.com/uMeBhpiDfrank partners
I love parade~drum circle~hula hoop~happy reunions~techno trance tent~sunshine~vegan Jamaican food~~life
**thank you Solstice Celebration and Santa Barbara, hold onto your hats cuz here we go summatime**Candice Davantzis
WOW!!! Summer Solstice Celebration in Santa Barbara was so amazing!!!! John and I had such a great time being part of Hula Anyone!!!! Amazing professional Dancers….. They sure can shake !!!!! P.S. We love you Jessica-Rae Faass <3Terry Castillo-Faass
Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade 2012 [photo album] http://on.fb.me/MGZy1rOran Viriyincy
Santa Barbara Summer Solstice with "Charlie Manson" playing fiddle-Good Times! http://pic.twitter.com/XQ7ItJIeRick Lemmo
SUMMER SOLSTICE @ Santa Barbara - CA http://instagr.am/p/MPRzUbI9q_/Bee Anderson
Summer solstice festival, Santa Barbara http://instagr.am/p/MPPZW1AYUR/Amal Varghese
@zaynmalik You guys should come to Santa Barbara for the Solstice Parade! Follow Me PleaseAbby Guillen
Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade! http://gifboom.com/x/2503aa31Courtney Carlson
Happy summer solstice in Santa Barbara :) @ State Street http://instagr.am/p/MPNHisFjtq/Danielle Stipe
I have often wondered how our artifacts will be perceived in the future. This may not be that far off. It is funny though.Enafae Moore
. @missioncityBB waiting for Santa Barbara Solstice Parade to start. 6-23-12. Such a fun day! http://twitpic.com/9zsfergeckogirl23
Gorgeous day here in Santa Barbara! Just in time for the Solstice Parade & Festival!Karen D Photography
I so miss Santa barbara- Happy Solstice http://pic.twitter.com/rR5Au8Iimarshalldennen
Fantasy Springs to Life at Summer Solstice Parade in Santa Barbara http://www.noozhawk.com/media/detail/fantasy_springs_to_life_at_summer_solstice_parade/ via @NoozhawkNewsDeborah
Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Festival <3
funnel cakes, floats and fun in the sun!Alyss Urrea
SOLSTICE! #summer #summersolstice #parade #santabarbara #santabarbara @ Santa Barbara Solstice Celebration! http://instagr.am/p/MO_8UmBz5K/Jessica-rae Faass
Solstice 2012 Santa BarbaraCarlos Villacreses
Happy Summer Solstice ! ���� @mgleibert #thirsty #jackle #noshoes #rave #d @ Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival http://instagr.am/p/MO-XfCnXKB/Melia Leibert
I am getting the HELL OUT OF SANTA BARBARA!! Over this crazy Summer Solstice Celebration. LATER PEEPS!! Checking OUT!! Time for a few days off with my beautiful kids… READY FOR THE BEACH!!Heather Bassett
Summer Solstice Santa Barbara! http://pic.twitter.com/hPuagBbHMatthew
Santa Barbara solstice festival!! http://pic.twitter.com/K3DkJL2eBryan Clifford
Event GUARD Services is excited to be apart of the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Festival for the 4th year in a row! http://4sq.com/LfITQiEvent GUARD Services
Festive dog at #solstice @ Alameda Park http://instagr.am/p/MO2ifKvWbn/LOVEmikana
Happy Summer Solstice Celebration Santa Barbara!!! http://instagr.am/p/MO2O_iBg7n/Victoria Sargasso
I’m at Summer Solstice Parade (Santa Barbara, CA) w/ 25 others http://4sq.com/O7iryvHilary Handtmann
I’m at Summer Solstice Parade (Santa Barbara, CA) w/ 25 others [pic]: http://4sq.com/MfMW4DChad Catacchio
Santa Barbara Solstice Parade http://instagr.am/p/MOzR63HTJf/Jeremiah Garcia
As always, the last float is an inflatable urchin like art piece with puppeteer/dancers inside. #Solstice ℈ http://twitpic.com/9zqpx0DeadWriter
A tiny dust devil of confetti passes by the participants. #Solstice ℈DeadWriter
Yes, that’s Tattoo pointing to a plane on a hunk of cheese. # #solstice. ℈ http://twitpic.com/9zqpl2DeadWriter
I love stumbling upon a parade. Santa Barbara summer solstice. Who knew?Paul William Edwards
Love Santa Barbara Solstice! #letyourfreakflagfly http://instagr.am/p/MOxHw0uPqw/Meg
Solstice festival ☀ @ Downtown Santa Barbara http://instagr.am/p/MOwtr-kSBi/hannah yoo
Something about summer solstice in Santa Barbara makes me wanna, it makes me wanna…hacky sack http://pic.twitter.com/wu6S0D30Zach Gill
Off to celebrate Summer Solstice in Santa Barbara. Consume a little liquid sunshine, experience the baccanalia and have a good time.Ray Hamilton
I wish I was in Santa Barbara right now for Summer Solstice! ☀����Kaela Lebow
Summer Solstice in Santa Barbara then off to my cousins wedding in Carpinteria! http://instagr.am/p/MOvAY_FkHo/Mike Gahan
Lord shiva@ summer solstice @ Downtown Santa Barbara http://instagr.am/p/MOu3aohOUy/Andrew Escobar
"@OUcourtB: Celebrating the summer solstice in Santa Barbara with @TameaA !" And @stephisawes0me :)Tamea
Summer Solstice in Santa Barbara. Completely forgot. #noparkingAlex Jones
Celebrating the summer solstice in Santa Barbara with @TameaA !Courtney Bresler
Is that the Human Being? —-@dekepod at the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice parade. http://pic.twitter.com/ZUOwFKYEColleen Wheeler
Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade! (@ Downtown Santa Barbara w/ 4 others) [pic]: http://4sq.com/MfH4s1Rebecca Quinn
Summer Solstice Santa Barbara… Hippie fest! We take mass transit to avoid the mass conspiracy effort to subjugate America, man.Tylor Connor
Santa Barbara is having a summer solstice parade. http://instagr.am/p/MOrEtgiiW_/Bryan Bell
I love summer solstice in Santa Barbara :)Danielle Stipe
Not sure what this is, but it’s cool. At the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade. http://pic.twitter.com/re7zjeUsSteven Dengler
Chillin in Santa Barbara. Summer solstice baby http://instagr.am/p/MOpXabkpdk/Nesha
wishing i was at the summer solstice parade in Santa BarbaraMeghan Cowan
Anybody at Santa Barbara’s summer Solstice today Im thinking about going down there!Phil Mills
Celebrating summer solstice Santa Barbara style ����☀��Aly Breuer
Summer solstice parade in santa barbara http://instagr.am/p/MOnsI6PhNM/Liselle Wilsnagh
It’s Summer Solstice in Santa Barbara this weekend and we are celebrating the Sun! Come in and check us out while you’re downtown. We still have some great men’s items on sale!Nordstrom Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade. http://pic.twitter.com/IG6TfoX7Steven Dengler
I’m at Summer Solstice Parade (Santa Barbara, CA) w/ 6 others http://4sq.com/MQzLCbRegina Rivera
Next stop: Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade. http://www.solsticeparade.com/Geoff Young
Almost time for the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade. http://pic.twitter.com/URaecwaVSteven Dengler
Summer solstice parade in downtown sb. Santa Barbara’s weirdest day of the year. #letsgetweirdDerrick Dallmeyer
RT @dmbpr: Santa Barbara’s biggest celebration of art, culture & summertime is coming this weekend! http://owl.li/bKiQS #SantaBarbaraBacara Resort & Spa
I’m at Summer Solstice Parade (Santa Barbara, CA) w/ 3 others http://4sq.com/LfdddImia
Wondering where to eat after the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade? Come to Palapa Fine Mexican Food (Where… http://fb.me/297XnI6KgPALAPA
Perfect day in Santa Barbara for the summer solstice parade Enjoy!Catering Connection
Santa Barbara #Solstice is like one big freaky community party. So glad I’m here for it #bucketlistKelsey Snyder
Summer Solstice Celebration. Downtown Santa Barbara today! Come celebrate with us. http://fb.me/1kqsJWo19Queen of Nightlife
Look closely at that fish. It’s covered with recycled CDs. Diane Burrell
cant wait for the parade!! last year’s was amazing!!Nichole Patino
Solstice parade in Santa Barbara Today!
The Solstice Parade is this Saturday, June 23, beginning at Noon at… http://fb.me/1NphM0wb5ThrivingEssentials
Going to a parade in Santa Barbara for the summer solstice yawn..wife’s ideaWill Reeve
summer solstice love! ♫ "History (Love Mix)" by Groove Armada (@ City of Santa Barbara) http://sdtk.fm/O9YQPflemonjelly luukkanen
Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade Today!Victoria Johansen
On the other hand, I do get to go to THIS today http://www.solsticeparade.com/Marc Flacks
2012 Summer Solstice parade and festival in Santa Barbara today!!! Join the Drum Festival at the park! Drum and chant and dance and get a whiff of the HIPPIE DAYS!!! (WINK-WINK), LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY and only TWO Taco booths and no Cheddars (cept maybe at the taco booths,,,LOL). Party time…Woo-Hoo!Larry Martinez
Good morning Santa Barbara! Let paint the town today at the summer solstice celebration! See u all there!Stephanie
Summer Solstice parade in Santa barbara today at noon. I’ll be working. Fiesta in about 5 or 6 weeks.Don Matter
Listen serious wake up. It’s santa Barbara summer solstice is happening come play!Royroyroy
Cannot wait for the Santa Barbara summer solstice festival!!Claire
RT @FSSantaBarbara: Concierge Pick: Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration! Watch the parade tomorrow on State Street. More info: http://ow.ly/bLy9bElizabeth’s Garden
Santa Barbara is "all a twitter" in anticipation of the Summer Solstice parade tomorrow.W David Walls
It’s sunny, summer and solstice time! New to SBCC and looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check this out: http://www.solsticeparade.com/Santa Barbara City College - S.B.C.C.
Hi friends and family come on out to Alameda Park(Anacapa & micheltorena streets) this evening 6/22/12 for a free concert to kick off Santa Barbara’s 2012 Summer Solstice Festivities.I will be playing along w other special old musician friends from the SB Music Scene including memmers of Area 51, Mojo, Raw silk, Casinos & list goes on.There will also be a special surprise guest joinging us. Bring your blancket and lawn chairs and join us.Lorenzo Martinez
.
Join us this weekend…!
(Click the link for registration and details.)
.Lia Suzuki
IMG_5021ceztom
MARIANO SILVA SUMMER SOLSTICE 2012 PROMO805videos
Summer Solstice Parade in Santa Barbara RT @HuffingtonPost: What does summer solstice mean to you? http://huff.to/KqR8z0Vicki Swenson