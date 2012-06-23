Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Revelers Come Out of the Blue

38th annual parade and celebration prove to be a magical — and colorful — experience for all

By Kelly Nakashima, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | June 23, 2012 | 9:30 p.m.

For any local who has not attended Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Parade, the first experience is nothing short of surreal. It is possibly the only day of the year when suburban dads go bare-chested and blue-haired, where expecting mothers don fairy wings and blow bubbles, and bare midriffs and bikinis are the code of dress for young and old alike.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

While the free-spirited revelry might have had something to do with the quantity of beer and fine spirits circling the crowd at Saturday’s 38th annual spectacle, it’s nonetheless a testament to the arts and the community that fosters such an atmosphere.

In other words, as one local put it, the Summer Solstice Celebration is a time to “embrace your weirdness and let your freak flag fly.”

Judging by this year’s Fantasy-themed floats, it is also a time for giving shape to the whims and fancies of creative hearts.

The procession started off at State and Cota streets with a lively game of leapfrog, performed by a tutu-clad crew that sailed by on rollerblades. An arc of balloons soon followed, giving way to increasingly dramatic presentations: a bicycle fitted with peacock wings, a throng of exotic birds, a towering dragon in a kaleidoscope of colors, a flowy-haired mermaid on a clamshell throne, and a confectionary castle crowned with a giant octopus.

Dance and music, as usual, were key elements in the festivities, with performers from studios such as Santa Barbara Dance Arts and Volta Miuda Capoeira.

“There’s so much imagination and hard work that goes into the parade,” said local teen Alison Mally. “The results are amazing.”

However, it wasn’t only participants who were involved in the Solstice masquerade. Plenty of local and tourist spectators took part as well.

Ashlyn Sanchez, who hails from Santa Clarita, heard about this year’s theme and immediately thought of a faun, which she fully realized in costume form: a brown furry bandeau top complete with matching pants and a pair of precarious heels.

Click here for a Flickr slide show from Noozhawk reader Tom Lucy
Click here for a Flickr slide show from Noozhawk reader Tom Lucy

“There are so many more people this year, and a lot more festivities,” said the Solstice veteran, “but it gets better every time.”

As the parade emptied into Alameda Park, the cheers of sidelong crowds proved the event was a magical experience for all, whether for their fifth solstice or their 25th.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen, at least back in Florida,” said a tourist spectator. “There’s beautiful people, it’s cultural, and there are some great outfits. It’s about bringing the summer in.”

Scroll down the page for more Summer Solstice Parade coverage via Noozhawk’s Storify report.

Noozhawk intern Kelly Nakashima can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 